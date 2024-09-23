Olivia Nuzzi Initially Denied Inappropriate Relationship With RFK Jr. When Confronted by Boss

As the Olivia Nuzzi – RFK Jr. scandal continues to dominate headlines, a new report reveals how New York Magazine found out about the alleged inappropriate relationship.

Sources told the Daily Beast that New York Magazine’s editor-in-chief David Haskell had confronted Nuzzi after he caught wind about the relationship between her and Kennedy. He even confronted her during a 5:30 p.m. meeting at the publication’s home office in Manhattan.

Although she initially denied the allegations, Olivia Nuzzi soon admitted something had gone on between her and RFK Jr. The publication decided to place Nuzzi on leave after her confession.

New York Magazine stated that Nuzzi had “engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures.”

Nuzzl also released a statement. “Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal,” she explained. “During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source.”

Nuzzi went on to share, “The relationship was never physical. But should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York.”

Shortly after the news broke about Nuzzi’s leave, Kennedy’s spokesperson stated that the failed 2024 presidential candidate had only met with Nuzzi once. However, sources confirmed that the duo had met on numerous occasions but only during public events.

Kennedy’s spokesperson also denied that he had seemingly admitted to having the alleged relationship with Nuzzi by bragging about having “intimate” photos of her. “That is absolutely false,” they stated.

The spokesperson did not reveal if Kennedy had the photos.

RFK Jr. Absent From Niece’s Pre-Wedding Festivities After News About ‘Personal Relationship’ With Olivia Nuzzi Broke

Meanwhile, RFK Jr. was seemingly absent from his niece Grace Kennedy Allen’s pre-wedding festivities following the news about Olivia Nuzzi.

PEOPLE reported that the Kennedy family gathered in Hyannis Port on Saturday, Sept. 21, ahead of Grace’s Massachusetts wedding. However, it appeared RFK Jr. decided to ditch the event. The media outlet also reported that it remains unclear if he was present for the wedding of late Senator Ted Kennedy’s granddaughter.

RFK Jr.’s third and current wife Cheryl Hines also missed the pre-wedding event. She was spotted at a Gucci-sponsored afterparty for Milan Fashion Week. The actress appeared to not have her wedding ring on as she made her way through Milan.



