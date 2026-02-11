Olivia Colman Has Always Felt “Sort Of Nonbinary”

Olivia Colman has shared her feelings about her own femininity and how she feels she doesn’t quite identify with femininity as the world expects women to.

The star actress had a lead role in the film Jimpa, which released in U.S. theatres on February 6. The film, directed by Sophie Hyde, focuses on a family of queer and non-conforming identities.

Olivia Colman played the part of Hannah, who is the mother to a nonbinary child as well as the daughter of a gay father. Colman is no stranger to LGBTQ+ films, and in her interview with Them, she opens up about her comfortability with the community and her personal feelings about her femininity.

“Throughout my whole life, I’ve had arguments with people where I’ve always felt sort of nonbinary,” she expressed. “Don’t make that a big sort of title! But I’ve never felt massively feminine in my being female.”

“I’ve always described myself to my husband as a gay man. And he goes, ‘Yeah, I get that.'”

Olivia Colman Says The LGBTQ+ Community Is “Loving” And “Beautiful”

Olivia Colman is no stranger to queer productions, however. Previously, she has been a part of The Favourite, Heartstopper, Beautiful People, and many other movies.

She then explained how it feels to be an ally and identify within the community, “I think it’s a community that I love being welcomed into. I find the most loving and the most beautiful stories are from that community. And I feel really honored to be welcomed.”

“So I do feel at home and at ease. I feel like I have a foot in various camps. I know many people who do. I don’t really spend an awful lot of time with people who are very staunchly heterosexual…. The men I know and love are very in touch with all sides of themselves.”

When comparing herself to Hannah, she said, “I suppose I am on the outside [of the LGBTQ+ community]. I have a heterosexual relationship. But in the world I live in, I’m with queer community a lot. So I suppose there’s similarities there, although I have less of an insight than Hannah, because Hannah grew up with it.”