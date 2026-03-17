Oklahoma Toddler Obsessed With A Rather Peculiar Appliance

An Oklahoma toddler has captured attention online after developing an unusual fascination. Not with toys or gadgets, but with a household appliance.

Videos by Suggest

Shelby Cobble, a 31-year-old mother, says she unintentionally sparked her 3-year-old son Prescott’s obsession after she and her husband purchased a new set of front-loading washing machines for their home. From the moment the family ran their first load, Prescott became captivated.

“He was hooked!” Cobble explained to PEOPLE, describing how her son quickly fixated on the spinning motion of the machines. The toddler now spends significant time watching washers and dryers in action, drawn to the movement of water, bubbles, and rotating drums.

Rather than asking for typical childhood gifts, Prescott leaned fully into his interest. For his birthday, he requested, and received, a toy washing machine. In a video shared by his mother, the child happily eats a cupcake while watching the miniature appliance spin, illustrating just how central the fascination has become.

The Child’s Interest In Spinning Extends Far Beyond The Washing Machine

Cobble says her son’s interest extends beyond a single device. He has shown a broader attraction to objects that spin, including other household appliances. “His hyper fixation is anything that spins,” she noted in the video. She also told the outlet that while the washing machine ranks as his favorite, he previously showed a strong interest in the microwave as well.

The family has embraced the toddler’s enthusiasm, even joking that they are “never behind on laundry” because of his eagerness to watch the machines in use.

After Cobble posted the video online, it quickly resonated with other parents. Many responded by sharing stories of their own children’s unique and sometimes quirky fixations, ranging from household objects to highly specific interests.

“It’s been wild! Everyone is so sweet and supportive,” she said. “It’s fun seeing how many other parents have kids obsessed with random things too.”

Cobble described the reaction as overwhelmingly positive, noting that people found joy in the relatability of the moment. She said the experience highlighted how common it is for young children to develop intense, specific interest, no matter how unexpected they may seem.