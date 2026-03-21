‘Criminal Minds’ and ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Star Dies Suddenly: Nicholas Brendon Was 54

Nicholas Brendon, a fan favorite for his role as the heart of the Scooby Gang, Xander Harris, on all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has passed away.

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A former castmate confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter. Brendon’s family released a statement saying the 54-year-old actor died “in his sleep of natural causes” on March 20.

“We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes,” Brendon’s family wrote on his Instagram. “Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor, and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years, Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends, and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create.”

“Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was,” Brendon’s family continued. “While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis, and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

In 2023, Brendon revealed he had suffered a heart attack and was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he also had cauda equina syndrome, which required several spinal surgeries.

Nicholas Brendon’s Signature Role on ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’

Brendon was a series regular on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, playing Xander Harris opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar for all seven seasons. Conceived as an everyman and a source of comic relief, his character was often paired with his best friend, super genius Willow, played by Alyson Hannigan. Along with vapid popular girl Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter), the group formed the first iteration of “The Scooby Gang,” who aided Buffy with her slayer duties.

Nicholas Brendon alongside his ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ cast members Alyson Hannigan, Charisma Carpenter, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, in 1998. (Image via 20th Century Fox / Getty)

Brendon quickly became a fan favorite for his comedic timing and his ability to deliver emotional dialogue and convey panicked fear. A prime example of his mastery of the character is in the Season 3 episode “The Zeppo.” In this beloved episode, Xander, convinced he is the most useless member of the Scooby Gang, goes on a madcap solo adventure involving zombie jocks and a bomb. By the end, he realizes he brings a lot to Buffy’s fight against the forces of evil.

Alyson Hannigan took to social media to pay tribute to Brendon in the wake of his passing.

“My Sweet Nicky, thank you for years of laughter, love, and Dodgers,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the two in an emotional scene from Buffy. “I will think of you every time I see a rocking chair. I love you. RIP”

Brendon’s death follows the passing of fellow Buffy castmate Michelle Trachtenberg, who passed away in February of 2025 at the age of 39.

Brendon Originally Set Out to be a Professional Baseball Player Before Turning to Acting

Born Nicholas Brendon Schultz in Los Angeles in 1971, Brendon initially dreamed of becoming a professional baseball player. He later pursued acting to help manage his stutter, becoming a spokesperson for the Stuttering Foundation of America at the height of Buffy‘s popularity.

After Buffy ended in 2003, Brendon starred in Kitchen Confidential as pastry chef Seth Richman, alongside Bradley Cooper and Jaime King. Per IMDb, he later had recurring roles on several other shows, including Criminal Minds, Private Practice, and Faking It.

Nicholas Brendon at Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia in 2017. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

On the film side, Brendon starred in the 2000 comedy horror film Psycho Beach Party alongside Lauren Ambrose. He also appeared in Demon Island (2002), Unholy (2007), Blood on the Highway (2008), and Big Gay Love (2013). In 2013, he starred in the cult horror film Coherence, which explored time travel and multiple universes.

Brendon is survived by his identical twin brother, Kelly Donovan. Born three minutes apart, the two appeared alongside each other in two episodes of Buffy, even though Donovan never seriously pursued acting. In the season 4 episode “The Replacement,” Xander is split into two individuals: one with all his good qualities (Donovan) and one with all his faults (Brendon).