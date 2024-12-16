‘The Office’ Actor Rainn Wilson’s House Damaged in Mountain Fire

Rainn Wilson is reflecting on losing part of his home to a devastating mountain fire, calling him and his wife “the luckiest people in Ventura County.”

The 58-year-old The Office alum revealed in a Nov. 11 Instagram post that the California home he shares with his wife, Holiday Reinhorn, came dangerously close to being destroyed in the mountain fire that swept through Ventura County last month.

However, the actor and podcaster stayed positive in the video. He shared gratitude that, unlike many others affected by the fire, his and Reinhorn’s home was not destroyed. Wilson said in the clip that their property was“very severely damaged, but we got to keep our home.”

He also gave a heartfelt shout-out to Reinhorn for stepping in at the last minute to help evacuate their animals, including their two pigs, Amy and Snorty, from the barn. This swift action came just as embers began flying over the hill, threatening their safety.

Rainn Wilson Surveys the Damage to His Property Following Last Month’s Mountain Fire

More than a month after the fire, on Friday, Dec. 13, the actor posted a video on his official Soul Boom podcast Instagram. In the clip, he walked through the charred remains left by the blaze.

“Well, this is not something I ever thought I’d be doing,” he admitted in the clip. “Walking through the remains of my bedroom and my closet and my bathroom, and there’s my toilet. My charred toilet.”

As Wilson walked through his home, sharing the aftermath of the fire damage with his followers, he paused to reflect on the insight the destruction might hold.

“There’s some kind of valuable lesson here,” Wilson insisted. “I’m not sure what it is. Kind of death and fire teaches you a lesson about the impermanence of life and the preciousness of what we have. So I hope you all stay grateful today, for what you have.”

“It’s all a little much for me,” he admitted in the clip. The Meg star also added that he gets “so overwhelmed, my brain just goes offline—I can barely process it.”

The actor ended his video on a positive note. He pointed out he was grateful that most of the couple’s California home was unharmed by the fire.

“Amid the ashes is sometimes… where we best reflect on what truly holds value in our lives,” Wilson captioned the footage.