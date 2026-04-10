CBS News Correspondent Announces Exit: ‘Future Unwritten’

A prominent CBS News correspondent has taken to social media to announce their departure from the network.

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“After more than a decade covering breaking news and investigations (and a few fun stories too!), my piece on “Hoosiers” was my last at CBS News,” Omar Villafranca wrote earlier this week on Instagram. “Thanks to the producers/crews/editors/engineers and my family! Future: Unwritten!”

Villafranca began his tenure at CBS News in 2014 as a correspondent for Newspath, the network’s 24-hour newsgathering service for its global stations and broadcasters. Before joining CBS, he worked at KXAS-TV in Dallas-Fort Worth, KOTV-TV in Tulsa, and KSWO-TV in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Based in Dallas, Villafranca covered major events including the Ferguson riots, Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Michael, and traveled to El Salvador to report on the root causes of migration to the U.S.

Former CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

His coverage of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder for CBS News and 48 Hours earned him a Gracie Award from the Alliance for Women in Media and a Silver Gavel Award from the American Bar Association. He was also part of the CBS News team that provided multiplatform coverage of the shooting of five Dallas police officers.

Fans Rally Behind Omar Villafranca as He Exits CBS News

Meanwhile, the comments section to Villafranca was filled with well-wishes for the reporter on his next chapter.

“You are a phenomenal storyteller and a great human being, sir. Wishing you all the best,” one top comment read. “You’re a fantastic journalist and a great person. Excited to see what’s in your future,” another onlooker wrote.

“Thank you for your dedication to journalism and for representing San Antonio!! You make us proud!! Wishing you even more fulfillment, success, and happiness in your next chapter,” another fan added.

Yet another fan saw good news ahead for Villafranca.

“Your future? Unwritten? Possibility awaits! To borrow from Natasha Bedingfield, ‘Today is where your book begins.’ Your talents will find a new home soon.

In the meantime, enjoy life moments with the family!” they wrote.