Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks out After Being Named in Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Just after he was identified in a Diddy sexual assault lawsuit, Odell Beckham Jr. broke his silence about the situation.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the NFL star denied the allegations made against him in the lawsuit.

“I have been informed about me in the suit in [California],” he wrote. “I really can’t believe my name is mentioned in that matter. There is absolutely no truth to those allegations.”

Odell Beckham Jr. further stated that he does not know or have met the person who filed the lawsuit. “I was not anywhere near Orinda, [California] at that time,” he noted. “I have never done anything like that, and I would never do anything like that to anyone.”

He then added, “I’m confident that these ridiculous claims against me will be dismissed.”

The Diddy Accuser Claims Odell Beckham Jr. Assaulted Her in 2018

Earlier this month, the accuser, identified as Ashley Parham, filed the amended lawsuit accusing Diddy of instructing Odell Beckham Jr. and comedian Druski to sexually assault her at an Orinda, California residence in Mar. 2018.

“Instead of immediately raping Plaintiff, Defendant Druski doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant,” the amended suit reads. “And then jumped on top of Plaintiff’s naked and oiled body treating it like a slip and slide and knocking the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size.”

Parham then claimed that during the alleged assault, she heard some of the defendants “referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique.”

She claimed to learn later that “Defendant Doe Cornelius,” who also sexually assaulted her, was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. His full name is Odell Cornelious Beckham Jr.

“Plaintiff’s body was becoming more and more limp over the course of the violent rape,” the lawsuit continued. “Until eventually, she had no control over her body nor could she move her body.”

“When Defendant Druski finished raping Plaintiff, Defendant [Kristina Khorram] entered the room,” the suit added. “To examine the condition of Plaintiff, who was barely able to move or control her bodily functions.”