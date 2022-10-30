October 30-November 5 Horoscope: Mars Retrograde Ahead

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a waxing Moon flies from the 4th House of Home & Family to the 6th House of Health. As the Moon gets fuller, our intuition sharpens. The stars call for our emotional selves to push through obstacles with bravery and tenacity. The Moon will also pass by Pluto and Saturn, ending the week between Neptune and Jupiter RG.

More notably (read: nearer to Earth), Mars turns retrograde at the end of the week. When Mars turns RG, we tend to notice low energy and decreased motivation. Ironically, this is a time for rest—something the growing Moon is pushing against. Things are bound to get a little messy; be sure to take breaks when you need them.

How will your sign fare this week?

The apparent productivity and successes of others motivated you to follow suit. But now that you’re in the thick of it, you’re starting to become disillusioned yet again. While your progress looks good on paper, the stars suggest you to gauge your internal state.

Forget about what you’ve accomplished thus far. Focus on how you feel, Aries. Eventually, your needs will find a way to the surface. You can either wait for them to explode outward or tend to them now in a controlled manner.

It isn’t often that you invest your entire heart into another person. So, when you do, it can be tempting to ignore any red flags for the sake of keeping them around. But the situation doesn’t have to be so black and white—there are other options.

You can still love someone while also keeping them accountable. In fact, accountability can be a sincere form of compassion. If they’re not willing to make the changes, then maybe it’s up to you to do so.

The universe rarely offers gaudy, flashing signs to show the way. On the contrary, their directions are far more subtle (and easy to miss). That’s why it’s imperative that you keep your heart, mind, and eyes open to what’s around you.

If you grow too comfortable or develop too tight of tunnel vision, you’re liable to miss what the stars are trying to tell you. Think twice before brushing something off, and take a moment or two to consider your response before saying it.

When something that was once easy becomes difficult, it can be tempting to throw in the towel. After all, something bad must’ve happened to make it more challenging, right? Wrong, Cancer—sometimes, growth is uncomfortable, plain and simple.

As scary as it might seem in the moment, keep moving forward. You’re closer to the edge of this storm than you think. But if you give up now, you’ll never get the satisfaction of knowing you weathered it. You’ll be glad you stuck around.

Admitting you’re wrong isn’t easy for someone as proud as you. Still, you must try anyway. The longer you pretend like nothing happened, the longer it will take to heal. Wouldn’t you rather get it over with than protract the inevitable?

Avoidance is just another way to hold onto something. You’ve swept it under the rug, pushed it into the closet, when really, what you need to do is face it head-on. Then (and only then), you’ll be able to let it go for good.

You’ve always played the role of the helper. But this week, the stars encourage you to accept support as it’s given. It isn’t a sign of weakness to rely on your community. Refusing to do so only serves to exhaust and alienate you.

There will be time to lend a helping hand soon enough. For now, focus on resting and recuperating. How can you expect to help others effectively if you never extend that same courtesy to yourself? Take some time to focus on yourself, Virgo.

You spend an inordinate amount of time worrying about what others think—of you, themselves, and your shared situations. But have you stopped to consider what you think? Do you even enjoy the company of the people you’re trying to please?

The stars urge you to stop looking at your relationships as if they’re transactional. You aren’t required to invest your time and energy into something that doesn’t serve you. Stay true to yourself, and the right type of people will come along in time.

What you might perceive as steadfastness could appear to others as an inability to adopt new perspectives. After all, no one gets it right all the time. Your aversion to accountability will inevitably disaffect your relationships if you don’t get it in check.

Practicing humility is a critical exercise for personal growth. Admitting to wrongdoing isn’t a weakness—in fact, it’s the opposite. It’s a sign that you recognize detrimental behaviors and are on the way to fixing them. That’s a good thing, Scorpio.

You’re used to picking things up quickly. Indeed, you tend to be a natural at whatever you set your mind to. But now, things are a little more challenging. It might take more than one try to accomplish what you used to in one pass.

Life isn’t pushing you down, Sag; it’s pushing you forward. The leap from one level to the next takes immense energy. Feel free to take breaks when you need them. But don’t let your insecurities convince you of a different trajectory.

Pushing away support and companionship isn’t doing anyone any favors—not the people you’re running away from and certainly not yourself. You aren’t a burden, and removing yourself from a relationship isn’t “saving” someone from work.

On the contrary, your loved ones want to connect with you. The defenses you’ve set in place only serve to separate you, not protect you. Healthy bonds require vulnerability. The sooner you start, the sooner you’ll get used to it. So, what are you waiting for?

The stars warn of an emotional confrontation early in the week. Stay cognizant of the words you choose and the unspoken messages your actions convey. You don’t have to walk on eggshells, but you also shouldn’t go burning bridges at random.

Instead, the stars encourage you to find a middle ground. Can you find a way to express your emotions clearly without getting defensive or aggressive? Consider journaling your feelings prior to the conversation so that you can untangle your thoughts from each other.

It can be disheartening to see a project stall after spending so much time on it. But all hope is not lost, Pisces. What could you be doing during this downtime? How can you utilize this resting phase to your advantage? There are more ways than you might think.

Take some time to assess your progress thus far. You might not have asked for this stopping point, but it’s one the universe offered anyway. So, you might as well turn it into a positive.

