October 16-22 Horoscope: Rest Up For What’s Ahead

This week, a waning Moon flies through the last three Houses of the Zodiac: the 10th House of Social Status, the 11th House of Friendships, and the 12th House of Self-Undoing. Each House governs broad, far-reaching aspects of life. As the Moon wanes, so does our energy and motivation, signaling a need for rest, reevaluation, and recalibration.

Meanwhile, the end of Libra season approaches as the Sun crosses over into the 2nd House of Value under Scorpio. This new position will put the Sun in a weeks-long opposition with Uranus retrograde in Scorpio’s ruling 8th House of Reincarnation. This cosmic line-up encourages inner revolution for external transformation.

How will your sign fare this week?

The idea that following your intuition elicits only positive results is a fallacy. Sometimes, the road we feel compelled to follow will be rough. Coming up on rocky terrain or unexpected obstacles doesn’t mean you made a mistake or are somehow weaker.

On the contrary, this is an opportunity for you to prove your strength. Trust the process, but most importantly, trust yourself. The prosperity you seek will come to you in due time—no sooner, no later. Just keep putting one foot in front of the other.

No matter what you do to stop it, interpersonal relationships will always have messy moments. It’s an unavoidable part of life, Taurus. So, you might as well save your energy for more productive endeavors—like learning how to clean up said messes.

To do this, you must learn to rely on others. As adept as you are at cultivating your ideal environment, you’re severely underestimating the benefits others’ insight could have on your life. What’s the harm of considering it for a moment, at the very least?

Your overthinking tendencies have caused you to slice, dice, and split open your past wounds in every way imaginable. You’ve gone over all possible scenarios, do-overs, and should-haves in your head. Yet, here you are—in the same spot where you started.

Your head is in the past, but your body is in the present. Consequently, you’ve started to feel detached from yourself and those around you. The stars urge you to take some time to reconnect to this moment. There’s nothing left to dissect from those memories.

As your ruling body wanes this week, allow the Moon to lead you toward a more restful state. This week, focus on letting go of that which doesn’t serve you and leaning into what does. Even minor adjustments could have major impacts on your overall life path.

A slight wave of tension will peak midweek as a waning crescent Moon stands opposite Saturn retrograde. Be careful not to jump ship too quickly. This moment will pass soon enough; be wary of making actions in haste you might regret later.

While your fiery nature can translate into intense passion and romance, it can also manifest as staunch stubbornness and pride. Indeed, you’d rather pretend the problem never happened than admit you were actually in the wrong. The stars urge you to reconsider this approach.

Avoiding accountability won’t make this dilemma go away. On the contrary, it’ll likely make it stick around longer. The quicker you humble yourself into open, vulnerable communication, the faster this relationship will heal. But you can’t have the latter without the former.

Why are you so quick to assume your needs are different from others? Despite what your inner voice might be telling you, your emotional experiences are far more ubiquitous than you think. Of course, if you never ask, then you’ll never know, right?

The benefits of accepting that other people struggle similarly to you are twofold. First, you can approach others from a more authentic place with advice or insight. But even more importantly, you can release the pressure to be perfect and reach out to others for their help.

While it might not always feel like it in the moment, conflict can have its benefits. For example, it teaches us not only how we interact with each other. But it also reveals how we feel about ourselves—where we fall into our priorities or what we deserve.

Try to keep your eyes on this silver lining as you navigate this struggle. Hurt feelings are never pleasant, but they don’t last forever. Nor will this conflict. In the meantime, keep your heart and mind open and try not to act out of spite.

You always start to come alive as the seasons begin to shift. Enjoy this wave of creative and confident energy while it’s here, Scorpio. Consider the ways in which you can use your strengths to leap from this plateau to the next. You’re closer than you think.

However, you’ll have to shift your expectations a bit first. There will likely never be a time when you feel 100% sure of yourself—people rarely do. It’s your responsibility to leap anyway. That blind faith in yourself is the only way you’ll move forward.

Balancing work and home life is hard enough, but when you cut off communication between the two, it can become impossible. You might be surprised how much more wiggle room you actually have if you would just express your needs openly.

The right people in your life won’t want to see you fail. And frankly, if they do, then maybe now is a time to reassess whether they deserve to be in your life. As long as your motivations are good, you’ll make it out of this snag unscathed.

No one is forcing you to live your life on an all-or-nothing basis. You can decide to relieve yourself of one obligation without dumping the rest along with it. Be careful not to let your emotions convince you to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

Could it be that careful selection requires greater attention—even greater vulnerability? After all, to pick and choose, one must carefully weigh each option. Letting go of everything is certainly easier. But does any part of you believe it’s actually productive?

You’ve made the cuts, taken the time off, and despite all of this, you still don’t feel any different. Before you give up hope altogether, consider this: what if you were trimming the wrong parts of your life? It’s easy to let go of the stuff that doesn’t matter.

But the things that pull us back into our comfort zone? Those are far harder to shake. Indeed, our egos have a myriad of ways to convince ourselves we deserve to keep these negative values and habits in our life. But that doesn’t make it true.

Self-care can seem like just another thing to pile on the mountain of your to-do’s, but maybe that’s the problem, Pisces. You’re never going to feel prioritized if you can’t even make yourself a priority. It’s high time you start looking out for number one.

Don’t be so quick to push your own needs to the bottom of the pile. Eventually, the universe will force you to pull them out one way or another. Wouldn’t you rather keep them up top where they’re easily accessible?

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.