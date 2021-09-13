Octavia Spencer Issues Dire Warning To Britney Spears Amid New Engagement

Britney Spears is celebrating her engagement with longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, but not everyone is celebrating alongside the pop star. Octavia Spencer had wise words of wisdom for Spears, who is clearly still riding high after father, Jamie Spears, filed to end her controversial conservatorship. Asghari had an interesting reaction to the warning Spencer left for Spears, which also revealed how the couple plans to arrange their finances moving forward.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari Celebrate Engagement

In her latest Instagram post, Britney Spears revealed that she and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari had gotten engaged. This news closely followed Spears’ father’s bombshell decision to end the pop star’s controversial, over a decade-long, conservatorship. As part of the conservatorship, Spears was unable to get married without approval from those responsible for her conservatorship, including her dad Jamie.

With the arrangement seemingly coming to a close, Spears is apparently moving on with her life, including reaching a new relationship milestone with Asghari, who has been by her side for most of the past five years. The comment section on Spears’ post, which quickly racked up over 3 million likes on the social media platform, quickly blew up with messages of congratulations, but not everyone had a positive message to share.

Octavia Spencer Chimes In With Practical Matters

Actress Octavia Spencer chimed in with a warning, telling Spears to “make him sign a prenup” before tying the knot. The comment soon picked up thousands of replies and tens of thousands of likes. One person wrote, “Good morning to Octavia Spencer and Octavia Spencer only.” Even more replied that they “100%” agreed with the Ma star. Not all agreed with Spencer’s no-nonsense approach, however.

“What’s this- conservatorship by committee??? Everyone still wants to tell Britney what to do,” one irate fan commented. Another simply wrote, “Inappropriate.” One commenter blasted the actress for not only the lack of congratulations along with her general lack of knowledge about Spears’ previous relationships. “major eye roll,” the fan wrote, adding, “could’ve [at] least thrown in a little congrats but I guess that wouldn’t have been as funny publicly. F.Y.I. Britney had a great prenup with KFED and she got played when it came to child support.”

See The Engagement Video Below

To his credit, Asghari didn’t take all the prenup talk to heart. In his Instagram Stories, the personal trainer wrote, “Thank you everyone who is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron-clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day,” followed by two crying-laughing emojis. Clearly, this message was tongue in cheek, but hopefully it will ease concerns that the singer is entering into a disadvantageous union with no protection.