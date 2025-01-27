O.J. Simpson’s Son Just Got Sued Over Major Estate Dispute

Nearly 10 months after O.J. Simpson passed away, the disgraced athlete’s estate kicked his son, Justin, out of his former home over a financial dispute.

According to TMZ, Simpson’s estate administrator, Malcolm LaVergne, filed a lawsuit against Primary Holdings, LLC, a company he claims is owned and operated by Justin Simpson.

LaVerge stated that the company purchased the home in August 2022 while O.J. lived there. The purchase was to “shield” the property from the late NFL player’s creditor claims.

After his father passed away from prostate cancer in April 2024, Justin moved into the property. Simpson’s youngest son claimed that he owns Primary Holdings; therefore, the residence is his.

Justin has since refused to vacate the property or pay the estate back for the alleged payments Simpson continued to make after Primary Holdings acquired ownership.

LaVergne further pointed out that Justin still lives in the residence while he owns a home nearby. He also accused Justin of wanting it as his own in “direct contradiction” to his father’s will.

O.J. Simpson’s Estate Is Selling Items Owned By the Late NFL Star, Including His Prison Stash

The legal battle with Justin comes more than a month after O.J. Simpson’s estate put his “prison stash” up for auction.

LaVergne shared last month that Simpson’s collection of prison pornography from his time in the Nevada State correction facility is now up for grabs. Among the “publications” included in the collection was Penthouse.

LaVergne also said that Simpson had a “keen” interest in pornography, both visual and reading material. After Simpson was released in 2017, LaVergne said the late athlete stored the stash.

Along with his pornography collection, the estate is also selling other unique items. LaVergne seemingly hinted that he was going to auction off O.J.’s Trojan condoms. He noted that the items would go up for auction in early 2025.

Despite selling all the interesting items from Simpson’s collections, the estate still owes a reported $100 million. LaVergne is currently focused on recovering $269,000 from one of Simpson’s properties.

The estate is still tasked with paying the $33.5 million judgment that is owed to the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman from the 1997 wrongful death lawsuit. Although Simpson was acquitted of murder in criminal court in 1995, he was sued in 1997 by the families in civil court. He was found liable for his ex-wife and her friend’s deaths.

LaVergne initially stated he had no plans to pay the Goldman family the money. However, he then backtracked on his remark and has since vowed to pay the family what they’re owed.

In addition to paying that judgment, the estate is dealing with a $500,000 tax lien from the State of California.