Country Singer Kicked out of Festival Right After His Own Performance, Footage Shows

A country singer is speaking out after he claims he was kicked out of a music festival right after his own performance.

Dylan Marlowe took to his social media earlier this month to reveal he was unexpectedly escorted out of Country Jam in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“Getting kicked out of a concert I just played,” Marlowe stated in a since-deleted video post. “Got kicked out of our concert trying to watch Jake Owen. Good job, dude. I’m a huge threat.”

Video showed Marlowe being led through the festival crowd by security, who was gripping his shirt. He later made another video to explain what happened.

Marlowe said he had “all access” and “artist credentials” passes for the event. He decided to watch Owen following his performance. However, the country singer and a friend of his were approached by the festival security. Things quickly took a turn.

“This dude comes up and says we can’t be there,” Marlowe recalled. “We were like, ‘Hey. We have ‘all access’ wristbands given to our tour manager for us to wear to be anywhere we want to be… So we had two different credentials. We’re like, ‘Hey. We have these. We’re good.’ He was like, ‘No. I don’t care.'”

Marlowe then explained that the security guard suggested they watch Owen’s performance from the pit. The country singer said he wanted to avoid causing an issue while Owen was performing.

“The last thing I want to do is make a scene during Jake Owen’s set,” Marlowe noted. Because that, to me, is disrespectful.”

Although Marlowe and his friend decided to move to a different location, the same security guard forced them to move once again. They were eventually removed by law enforcement per the security personnel’s request.

The Country Singer Said He Tried to Avoid Making A Scene at the Festival

Dylan Marlowe continued to say that things escalated between him and the security personnel, with him and his friend being cursed at.

“We walked downstairs to where this guy continues to say, ‘Hey, you gotta get the F out of here. You gotta get the F out of here. You’re not allowed to be down here either,” Marlowe said. “We had these passes, and we knew we were allowed to be there. These cops came up and I was like, ‘Oh God.'”

Marlowe and his friend explained once again that they had the credentials to be in the area. However, the cops said that the security was their “boss” and they had to leave.

That was when Mawloe became “rude back to the guy.”

“I’m not going to paint it like I was this perfectly great dude who wasn’t rude back to him after he was rude to me,” Marlowe said. “After that, there was definitely a few heated words exchanged with that guy, nothing crazy, but I feel like he was rude to me and I was rude back to him, and I shouldn’t have been.”

The country music then said he was grabbed by thie shirt and removed from the music festival entirely. He added that there were “no hard feelings” about the situation; he simply wanted to clear the air.

The festival has since issued a statement regarding the incident. “Welcome to Sorryville….Population 2!” the statement reads. “While there are two sides to every story, we completely agree that communication and this situation could have been handled better. We sincerely apologize to Dylan Marlowe for the miscommunication.

The festival then wrote, “What we won’t apologize for is the incredible performance Dylan Marlowe put on last night and how much we can’t wait to have him back.”

