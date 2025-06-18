Nursery Worker Convicted Of Abusing 21 Babies In London, England

Roksana Lecka, a 22-year-old U.K. woman, was convicted of abusing 21 babies while she worked at nurseries. Lecka slapped, punched, dropped, and kicked babies, some as young as 6 months old.

According to the BBC, Lecka was convicted of 21 charges of cruelty to a person under the age of 16 at Kingston Crown Court. Reportedly, Lecka abused children between October 2023 and June 2024 at Little Munchkins in Hounslow and Riverside Nursery in Twickenham.

The abuse was discovered in June 2024 after she was sent home after pinching children at Riverside Nursery. She was also “flustered,” as per the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). Months prior, parents reported their children suffering from bruising and other injuries considered to be unusual.

The Metropolitan Police reviewed CCTV footage, which showed Lecka punching and scratching children under their clothes at the nursery. She also kicked a boy in the face, pushed babies over cots head first, and even covered a toddler’s mouth after he started to cry.

Furthermore, Lecka admitted to police that she smoked cannabis before her nursery shifts. On one occasion, she even vaped a meter away from one baby.

‘Staggering’ Abuse

Gemma Burns of CPS shared a statement, saying that Lecka’s abuse was “staggering.”

“Lecka repeatedly showed exceptional cruelty in her appalling treatment of these babies,” Burns said. “No parent should have to fear leaving their child in the care of professionals, but the sheer scale of her abuse is staggering.”

“Lecka was placed in a position of trust and her job required her to provide safety and protection. Instead, she kicked, scratched, and pinched these young children, with this vile abuse of vulnerable victims continuing for many months.”

Jemma Till, an Irwin Mitchell lawyer who represents the children’s families, issued a statement following Lecka’s conviction.

“Whilst Lecka’s actions have been stopped, the consequences of those actions are likely to affect families for many years,” Till said. “Nothing can undo what has happened but it’s now vital that lessons are learned, and where appropriate, measures introduced to prevent other children being harmed.”

Roksana Lecka will be sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on September 26, 2025.