Notorious Pittsburgh Nun Chases Down Alleged Credit Card Thief In Latest Show Of Fearlessness

In what is the latest display of her fearlessness, Sister Mary Madalyn, a Pittsburgh nun, chased down a man who had allegedly stolen a credit card at her religious store in Bloomfield.

As reported by KDKA News, the incident unfolded at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Store. There, Sister Madalyn witnessed how a mortified shopper discovered that her credit cards were missing.

Without thinking twice, the fearless nun reportedly chased down the alleged thief, a woman who eventually came across Sister Madalyn.

As reported by WPXI, the nun called the alleged thief by her name, given that her name was registered in the store’s book. Of course, the woman initially denied stealing the credit cards, but she was no match for Sister Madalyn.

The nun, somehow, managed to get the credit cards back to the shopper, who certainly picked up additional store items as a thank you.

When asked about what a thief has in their mind when committing their crimes, Sister Madalyn gave a heartfelt and compassionate answer.

“You don’t think about that. There’s no why, it just happens. It happens so fast,” the nun said. “I just think she was misled.”

A Fearless Nun

While the outcome of this incident might surprise many, to the local community of Bloomfield, this is just another day with Sister Madalyn.

The nun recalled one occasion in which a man stole a necklace from her store, holding her at gunpoint. As he walked out the door with his five-finger-discount expensive piece of jewelry, Sister Madalyn followed him.

“I don’t want to have to shoot you,” the man said, according to her. She answered, as a nun like her would, “Listen, all I want to tell you is Jesus loves you.”

Moments later, the man exited the store, and Sister Madalyn, determined, chased him down too.

KDKA News’ Barry Pintar, learning from the different instances in which Sister Mary Madalyn faced danger straightforwardly, asked why the nun would act this way.

“We’re all His children, whether we know it or not, you know?” the nun said in response. “Sometimes, there’s a lot of crud on us and we have to get that cleaned off to be able to see.”

Finally, when asked what her message would be for people going through hard times, Sister Madalyn had a simple answer.

“Jesus loves you. God loves you,” the nun said.