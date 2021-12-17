North West Keeps Going Live On TikTok When She Shouldn’t And Even Her Cousins Are Concerned, But It’s Hilarious

North West is very active on her joint TikTok account with her mother, Kim Kardashian. Clearly excited to be joining the app, the eight-year-old has kept the content coming. However, North’s live video tour of their Hidden Hills home did get her in a bit of trouble.

North West has made her social media debut with her TikTok account. She recently introduced viewers on TikTok to two new family members, her pet lizards. “This is my lizard Cheese, this is my lizard Bean. This is their stocking,” she said. “And my mom hates them because they have worms and they’re disgusting, my mom thinks. Because my mom doesn’t like worms,” North added.

North West’s Live House Tour

In a recently deleted video, she went live to show viewers her home. She began the live show by showcasing a Sing 2 screening that her mom hosted for her family members, along with portraits of the Kardashian-West family.

“Let’s give a house tour,” 8-year-old North can be heard saying in the video as she filmed the hallway of her home. But her mom wasn’t too happy when North proudly admitted she was live on TikTok.

“OK, bye,” North says, while continuing to film, catching her mom asking, “Is she really live?” before the video cuts out.

Masons Shares His Advice To Aunt Kim

Mason had some words of advice for his little cousin about Internet safety in regards to the live she posted. Mason texted his aunt Kim Kardashian about the eight-year-old’s live.

“I don’t want to disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that, that she will regret,” Mason texted. “I did the exact same thing as she did. I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

Aunt Kim expressed her gratitude to her nephew, “I appreciate you looking out Mason and I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.” Mason told his aunt that he’d “love” to talk to North about it and they made a plan to have the conversation his next time over at the house.

Kim posted the conversation on Instagram and captioned the screenshot, “A helpful king.” A family that TikToks together, stays together.

Holiday Gift Guides We Adore

The Best Indulgent Spa Gifts To Pamper Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season



Gift Salon Quality Hair At Home With These Highly Rated Hair Care Products



The Ultimate Comfort Gifts: Luxuriously Soft PJs, Towels, Sheets, And More



With Over 4000 5-Star Reviews, Kiss Wine Headaches Away With This Revolutionary Wine Filtration System



This Neck Massager Is Unlike Any Other, And Makes The Perfect Holiday Gift