North Carolina Popeyes Manager Accused Of Shooting Coworker Over ‘Burnt Biscuits’

A Popeyes manager, 22-year-old Rodney Wood from North Carolina, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a fellow manager. Reportedly, the shooting took place after a disagreement over “burnt biscuits.”

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office public arrest records, the incident took place on Sunday, May 11. An arrest affidavit obtained by WBTV revealed that the shooting took place at a Popeyes restaurant on South Boulevard at around 6 p.m.

Police interviewed a customer who was at the restaurant at the time of the shooting. The witness revealed that an altercation broke out between Wood and the unidentified manager. Reportedly, they had engaged in a heated argument over burnt biscuits. Allegedly, this was not the first time the two have had conflicts, as per WBTV, with Wood requesting a transfer in the past.

When the altercation escalated beyond control, the affidavit details that both men went outside the Popeyes restaurant. Reportedly, one “challenged the other.” During the fight outside, at one point, Wood allegedly pulled a gun and fired two shots at the fellow manager. Court documents reveal that a video recorded Wood “discharging his firearm twice at point-blank range.”

Arrested And Charged

Both shots impacted the victim, with him suffering from gunshot wounds to the groin and chest. He was rushed to Atrium Health Main, having suffered life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, he underwent emergency surgery, as per WBTV.

Rodney Wood had allegedly fled the scene when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers arrived. Officers, however, soon found and apprehended Wood. He would allege that, after stepping outside, he was punched three times in the face by the victim. Allegedly, he then fired two “warning shots,” not intended to kill but to act as self-defense.

However, the affidavit states that Wood “failed to articulate a credible, imminent threat of deadly force necessary to support a self-defense claim under state law.”

Rodney Wood was charged with first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury. According to WCNC, Wood is currently being held at Mecklenburg County Jail on a $500,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.