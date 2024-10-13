North Carolina Football Star Tylee Craft Dead at 23, Cause of Death Revealed

University of North Carolina wide receiver Tylee Craft has died, the school announced Saturday. He was 23.

A promising football player, Craft was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer in March 2022 after playing two seasons for the Tar Heels in 2020 and 2021.

“You have to figure out how to tell a group – what a difficult thing to tell a group of young people about one of their best friends, and it triggers a lot of things that other people had in their lives,” coach Mack Brown told reporters in his postgame press conference. “It’s a very, very difficult time for them and at the same time, you do it in a dressing room right after you lost a heartbreaking game. So, they’re struggling.”

“This young man fought so hard for his two and a half years,” he continued. “The doctors told us he outlived what he should’ve. And he did it with the spirit, he did it with a smile on his face. He didn’t miss a meeting, he didn’t miss practice, he coached these other incredible young people.”

Head coach Mack Brown embraces September Craft, mother of Tylee Craft

(Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

UNC Pays Tribute to Tylee Craft

Brown was unaware of Tylee’s death at the start of the game. After an emotional embrace with Craft’s mother during a tribute honoring the ailing player, however, he admitted he sensed the worst had happened.

“I think the family feels the love and they’ll continue to feel the love,” Brown said. “What we’ve got to do is be strong, and pray for strength for us as leaders, to help these guys on the field and off the field. … So more than ever before I have got to step up and be stronger for them and make sure that I can help them manage the stuff and move forward in their lives.”

Following the news of Tylee Craft’s death, UNC released a statement honoring the beloved player as well.

“It is with love and fond memories that we announce Tylee Craft has begun his journey on the other side,” the school wrote. “Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity.”

UNC honored Craft during Saturday’s football game against Georgia Tech. During the team’s annual Cancer Awareness Game, friends and family wore shirts emblazoned with Craft’s name and number. Wide receiver JJ Jones wore Craft’s No. 13 jersey, and coach Brown wore a “Tylee Strong” shirt with a #13 in the center.