Noah Cyrus Dubs Miley a ‘Great Role Model’ While Sharing the ‘Lessons’ She’s Learned From Her Big Sister

Proving she has the ultimate big sister, Noah Cyrus declared that Miley is a “great role model” while sharing the lessons she‘s learned from the pop star.

While speaking to PEOPLE, Noah shared how Miley had some words of wisdom for her when she first entered the entertainment industry.

“I really saw [her early career] from the perspective of a sister and as a kid,” Noah explained. “By the time she was done with Hannah [Montana], I wasn’t even driving a car yet – I didn’t even drive when she was doing Bangerz, so that puts it into perspective.”

She further shared, “But of course, there’s situations that you experience, and you’re like, ‘Okay, I will keep that in mind for the future and for: If that happens to me, how do I handle it?’ So I’ve had a great role model for how it all works.”

Noah Cyrus began her recording career at the age of 15. Although she didn’t necessarily seek advice, she observed how Miley handled certain situations in her own career.

“I didn’t really look at what she was doing as like, ‘Oh, I’m learning from this,'” Noah continued. “As I got older though, and by the time I was 16 and doing my own thing, I did experience parts in her career that I guess maybe felt like in her perspective were harder points or growing periods or changes that were just good examples of what to do or what not to do or what to let someone do or what means you’re getting taken advantage of, I think there were just a lot of lessons that just came with it because our age gap.”

Noah Cyrus Further Opened Up About Her Upcoming Album

Noah Cyrus also shared some details about her upcoming album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me.

The upcoming record features four generations of Cyruses. Among the songs are “Apple Tree,” which was written by her great-grandfather and sung by her grandfather. Another single on the album was “Don’t Put It All on Me,” which was written by her brother Braison.

“It really was beautiful to have that bloodline [running] through the record,” Noah, who co-produced the album, stated.

She then spoke about the lyrics to “Don’t Put It All on Me.”

“I think that really sums up a relationship with a sibling,” Noah said. “There’s so many times, especially in my relationship with my siblings growing up, you fight and you say things.”

She continued, “But that’s your family, and they’re always going to be there for you.”

“I’m lucky enough to say that that’s been the case with me,” she added. “And my siblings and my family.”