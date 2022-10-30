No7’s New Line Of Beauty Products Caters To Menopausal Women’s Unique Skincare Needs

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Among the many unpleasant changes associated with menopause, including hot flashes and menopausal rage, your skin may show some noticeable changes as well.

When a woman goes through menopause, estrogen levels rapidly decline. As estrogen levels plummet, collagen production also dwindles, resulting in skin laxity. Your skin might also become more dry, flaky, itchy, and thin.

It’s not always easy to see these changes staring back at us in the mirror. And when it comes to skincare during menopause, products designed specifically for this phase of life are few and far between.

So we’re thrilled that No7 Skincare has introduced a line of skincare tailored specifically to address skin changes during menopause.

No7’s Approach To Menopausal Skincare

Women deserve a skincare regimen that supports healthy-looking skin during and after menopause. Developed in collaboration with over 7,000 menopausal women, No7 Beauty’s menopausal skincare collection addresses six key menopausal skin concerns: dryness, dullness, sensitivity, lack of firmness, uneven skin tone, lines, and wrinkles.

No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum visibly targets signs of aging, combating wrinkles on the face and making the neck look firmer while giving the skin a radiant and healthy glow.

It has a unique applicator that allows you to apply the product directly from the bottle. Best of all, this moisturizing serum provides instant cooling relief to soothe and rejuvenate hot skin.

Dryness is one of the toughest menopausal skin symptoms, but No7 Protect and Hydrate Day Cream is up to the task. In fact, 94% of menopausal women agreed their skin felt moisturized and softer after their first use.

This day cream is bursting with moisture-boosting ingredients such as niacinamide and a hydrating complex, proven to hydrate skin for 72 hours. Plus, it contains green tea and vitamin C to help the skin look and feel more radiant. You can also expect smoother, more even-looking skin with broad spectrum SPF 30 in this day cream.

A further symptom of menopause is the dreaded raccoon eyes, but the No7 Menopause Skincare Firm and Bright Eye Concentrate can kick them to the curb.

This eye cream refreshes and cools tired-looking eyes with the help of a metal rollerball applicator. Furthermore, this eye concentrate contains nourishing lipids, soy isoflavones, red clover, and moisturizing niacinamide to moisturize dry skin, reduce wrinkles, and firm the skin around the eyes.

The No7 menopause day cream is ideal for hydrating your skin during the day, but make sure to moisturize overnight as well. No7’s Nourishing Overnight Cream is packed with nourishing ceramides and lipids for dry, sensitive menopausal skin. Your skin will feel fresh and nourished when you wake up.

No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Cooling Mist instantly soothes irritated, hot skin, leaving it looking radiant and fresh. Two weeks after using this product, menopausal women said their skin’s texture had improved, fine lines were reduced, and their skin was visibly firmer and more even.

