nintendo-files-lawsuit-against-us-government

Gaming industry giant Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against the US government over tariffs imposed by President Trump over the past year.

According to Aftermath, the lawsuit was filed earlier this month in the US Court of International Trade. The filing occurred weeks after the US Supreme Court shelved the tariffs.

“This action concerns Defendants’ initiation and administration of unlawful trade measures that have, to date, resulted in the collection of more than $200 billion in tariffs on imports from nearly all countries,” the complaint read.

As part of the lawsuit, Nintendo is requesting that it be refunded “with interest” for the tariffs it has paid since February 1, 2025.

“[Nintendo of America] has standing to sue because it is the importer of record for goods that were subject to IEEPA Duties,” the gaming giant’s legal team stated.

Nintendo currently manufactures its gaming consoles and accessories overseas, with most products being made in China and Vietnam. Due to the tariffs, the company was forced to delay the highly anticipated preorder launch of its Switch 2.

“Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025,” Nintendo previously announced. “In order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025, is unchanged.”

Instead of April 9, Nintendo was able to start processing preorders on April 24. The console kept its $449.99 price tag. However, to avoid increasing the price, Nintendo sent most of its Vietnam-made consoles to the US.

Nintendo Is Among the 1,000 Companies Suing the US Government Over the Tariffs

The court ruled that Trump could not invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 177 to put the tariffs in place.

However, Trump has promised to impose a new 15% tariff on global imports. This will notably be under Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

A total of two dozen states and more than 1,000 companies are now suing the US government over the tariffs. Along with Nintendo, other companies suing are Costco and FedEx.

“All tariffs collected under the IEEPA Duties must be refunded with interest,” Nintendo’s legal team pointed out.

The legal counsel further noted that the US government has “conceded this point” in other court documents.