Nikki Bella Ditches Wedding Ring for Netflix Special Following Artem Chigvintsev’s Domestic Violence Arrest

Reality television star Nikki Bella is still dealing with the aftershock of a recent incident. For those tardy to the party, Bella was involved in a domestic dispute with her husband and Dancing With The Stars alumni Artem Chigvintsev.

So while many details are still absent in the case, Bella does not to be phased amid the drama.

Nikki Bella Ditches Wedding Ring to Host Netflix Event

She was one of the hosts of the hot dog eating contest between Joey Chestnut and Kobayashi on September 2. And during the competition, she was missing a key accessory — her wedding ring.

“Nikki Bella went back to work days after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested on a felony domestic violence charge. The retired WWE star, 40, co-hosted a live hot dog eating contest in Las Vegas on Monday,” the New York Post wrote.

“Joey Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef,” which streamed on Netflix, marked Bella’s first public appearance since Chigvintsev’s arrest,” the New York Post writes.

“Bella, who now goes by Nikki Garcia, ditched her wedding ring for the event. She paired a sleeveless red top with matching pants, while also sporting platform shoes and red lipstick. The star seemed to be in high spirits as she hosted the contest with Rob Riggle.”

Bella Gets Honest About John Cena Split

Before getting with Artem Chigvintsev, Bella was engaged to WWE Superstar, John Cena. The two were together for six years but things ultimately did not work out. And they called it quits in 2022.

When discussing her split from Cena, Bella said walking away from the relationship was no easy task.

“You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away. It’s so much harder to walk away when it’s loving,” she said.

“I think a lot of women get into that situation and it’s like, ‘But I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we’re just meant to live a different life.”