Nicole Kidman Defends Controversial ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover Outfit

Although she got quite the razzing for it at the time, Nicole Kidman has no regrets about the eye-catching outfit she wore on the cover of Vanity Fair earlier this year. Social media was unforgiving of the Australian actress, but fellow Aussie Baz Luhrman got her to confess that the backlash didn’t bother her much. Kidman also shared some behind the scenes about her decision to wear the controversial outfit.

Nicole Kidman On That Shocking Vanity Fair Cover

Nicole Kidman was interviewed by fellow Australian great Baz Luhrman in the latest issue of Vogue Australia. The two covered a lot of ground, but at one point during the conversation between old friends and frequent colleagues, Luhrman brought up Kidman’s recent cover for Vanity Fair.

The cover caused quite a stir on social media and beyond when it was revealed in mid-February with some fans criticizing Kidman for wearing the skimpy get-up designed by Miu Miu. The two-piece ensemble revealed more than it hid and with her nearly knee-high socks and loafers, Kidman looked like a deconstructed version of a school girl.

Some fans thought it was an inappropriate choice for Kidman, who turns 55 later this June, but Luhrman couldn’t hold back his compliments, telling her, “I just loved it!” and thanking her for wearing the outfit.

Kidman Won’t Back Down From An Adventure

Kidman revealed, “I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’ And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’”

Despite her insistence on wearing the outfit, she admitted that after the shoot had finished she couldn’t help but have second thoughts about it. Her reaction after that is so iconically Nicole Kidman. She recalled, “I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!’”

She continued, “Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up, do it. But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box.” That’s the indomitable spirit we know and love from Kidman.

