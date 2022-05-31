Nicole Kidman Shares Her Down-To-Earth Beauty Routine

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

As glamorous and gorgeous as Nicole Kidman is, she recently shared that she has a surprisingly simple beauty routine. I mean, she is, after all, a busy lady. With HBO’s Big Little Lies, Apple TV+’s Roar, the upcoming movie Expats, and several other movies and television shows in post-production or slated to premiere soon, the actress/producer is moving at lightning speed.

When she’s not filming, she’s mom to four, two of whom still live at home, and that’s where she prefers to spend her time. “I’ve got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I’m not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself,” she said in a recent interview with InStyle.

So, what are her beauty secrets? Sunscreen, facial oil, and CBD top that list.

Nicole Kidman Prefers ‘A Five-Minute Face’

Her busy job(s) and family life don’t leave much time for indulgence, which is fine for the Aquaman star. “I’m a five-minute girl in the morning and at night,” she stated. But, of course, there are products she can’t go without.

Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia with fair skin, the woman knows the importance of sunscreen. So, she uses Cancer Council Everyday Sunscreen on her face and hands every day.

And for her dry skin, she can’t go without Seratopical Radiant Glow Facial Oil with CBD. This facial oil is infused with English lavender oil, sunflower oil, and 300 mg of CBD. It’s lightweight, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing making it perfect to use at night or in the morning under makeup. It also improves the look of redness or other skin discoloration, which is something Kidman deals with, having sensitive skin.

Beauty Is Not Just About Looking Good But Feeling Good

In December 2020, Kidman became a brand ambassador for Seratopical Skincare, a science-backed, CBD-based skincare brand. She told InStyle, “I have sensitive skin that’s reactive at times, and CBD helps combat that. I use my body a lot and am on my feet working 14-hour days, so it really helps with my joints when it comes to easing inflammation.”

Easing inflammation isn’t the only thing CBD products are good for. The Others star stated she sometimes has “family spa days,” where she pampers her whole family. She uses Seratopical Heel Souffle to massage their feet and then gives them pedicures.

She also talked about the importance of hygiene and how you present yourself to the world, something she’s teaching her youngest daughters.

“You need to smell good, look good, take care of your skin, file your nails, and take care of your feet. Do it yourself; it’s your responsibility.”

Kidman admits it can be hard to put effort into your appearance, especially during quarantine, but it can affect your mental health. “I feel better inside when I decide to do my hair and put on a dress, not just my same old sweatpants or jeans,” she told InStyle.

Shop Her Favorite Seratopical Products

In the interview, Nicole Kidman discussed the key Seratopical products she turns to for her quick and effective beauty routine. Here’s some of our favorites as well.

This moisturizer, formulated with shea butter, coconut oil, and lavender oil will transform your dry, cracked heels. Kidman herself puts on the hydrating cream before bed, then slips on “bed socks” which results in super soft feet. The mixture of CBD and essential oils can help with inflammation, dryness, swelling, and damage that your feet endure daily.

Boost hydration for a Kidman goddess-like glow with this ultra-moisturizing facial oil. The cold-pressed African Marula Oil combats fine lines and wrinkles. Argan oil helps reduce blemishes, and the mixture of essential oils and CBD will leave your skin soft and smooth.

Part of the Revolution Line, created in partnership with Kidman, this foaming face cleanser is alcohol-free and plant-based. Made with aloe, cranberry seed oil, and jojoba seed oil, this cleanser hydrates, strengthens, and exfoliates. Safe for all skin types, this cleanser will become a go-to in your beauty routine.

