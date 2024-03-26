Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Accidentally Exposes ‘Whole’ Chest at Live Show

Nicki Minaj appeared to experience a wardrobe malfunction during her performance on Friday night, March 22, at the Kia Center in Orlando. The “Anaconda” rapper has been showcasing a variety of stunning outfits during the Pink Friday 2 World Tour, although one mishap occurred briefly at the show.

Wearing a yellow dress and a coordinating varsity jacket, the pop star created a personal connection with her fans, the Barbz, passing the mic to allow a few to sing along to “The Night Is Still Young.” During one exchange of the mic, Nicki accidentally unhooked one of the dress straps, leading to the brief wardrobe malfunction.

The Trinidadian rapper was unaware of her impromptu wardrobe malfunction as she enjoyed the fan’s unique take on her lesser-known track. Fan footage shared on Instagram captures Minaj’s instant realization of the unleashed mammary, shown as she quickly covered her breast with her hand and jacket. “Oh my God, my boob,” she seems to mouth.

Nicki Minaj Shares Choice Words with ‘Barbz’ After They Neglected to Warn Her About the Nip-Slip

Once Nicki Minaj snatched back the microphone, she had some choice words for those in attendance. “Meanwhile my boob is out and no one f–king told me. Thanks, Barbz,” she sarcastically quipped.“My whole boob was out. See, that’s what I get for talking about people.”

However, Nicki didn’t allow the minor mishap to derail her performance. She swiftly returned to the show, seamlessly completing her set for the dedicated fans in the audience.

Fans React to Nicki Minaj’s Pro Handling of Her Rogue Boob

In the Instagram post, fans were delighted at how the seasoned performer expertly handled her rogue boob. “She’s hilarious,” one fan wrote. “Nick’s face”, another fan noted, adding several laughing emojis. “Nick’s face”, another fan noted, adding several laughing emojis. “T–ty out n allll THATS MY QUEEEEEEN,” a fourth fan gushed.

Up next, the Pink Friday 2 World Tour is hitting Charlotte, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and the Big Apple this week. Minaj recently dropped her Pink Friday 2 album in December. Minaj’s performance lineup features her popular song “Barbie World,” which appeared in the Oscar-nominated movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The song, featuring Ice Spice, samples the 1997 single “Barbie Girl” by Danish band Aqua, who are credited as performers and co-writers.