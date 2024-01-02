Nicki Minaj Refuses to Perform One of Her Biggest Hits: ‘It’s a Stupid Song’

Although her 2012 single Starships is one of her most well-known tracks, Nicki Minaj declared she’s not interested in singing it anymore.

Entertainment Tonight reports that during her New Year’s Eve performance at E11EVEN in Miami, Minaj started performing Starships just to abruptly stop. “Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych,” she told the crowd. “I don’t perform that song no more, y’all. I don’t like it, what y’all want me to do? Stupid song.”

Instead of performing Starships, she sang her other hit track Super Bass. This notably isn’t the first time that Nicki Minaj has shared her disdain for Starships publicly. In 2020, Minaj criticized the song along with Anaconda and Your Love.

“I wish I never recorded Anaconda,” Nicki Minaj stated. “I like the video but ugh. My first ever solo song on Billboard was Your Love. To this day I like the video but I hate the song. I could go on and on. I hate Starships, I mean ew, ‘Starships? are meant to fly?’ I’m like, ‘Why did I do that?’ I really think that every time I hear it.”

Nicki Minaj Previously Admitted to Disliking ‘Your Love’ and Had No Plan to Put It Out At All

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj once revealed she wasn’t a huge fan of her song Your Love as well. She even told MTV that she was not planning on putting the song out at all.

“But then I heard it one day, somebody told me it was online. And I was like, ‘No way, no way in the world that song is out,’” she said. “I went and listened to it and was really upset. It wasn’t mixed, it wasn’t finished, it wasn’t anything—I wasn’t gonna use it at all. But then the radio started playing it.”

Although she cherishes her music career, Nicki Minaj once admitted she thought she was going to go into acting. “I was thinking in my head I was going to be a famous actress,” Minaj told CNN. “When I got out of high school, I didn’t really want to take time and go and audition, I just wanted to get a job and work and get my own place.”

She also reflected on quitting her job to become a rapper. However, she wasn’t sure how to tell her mother. “I will never forget the panic and fear in her eyes,” she says. “My heart just frickin’ collapsed for a second. My mother was always like, ‘Yeah, you can do anything,’ but her eyes couldn’t lie …”