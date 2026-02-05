Nicki Minaj Says General Public ‘Bullying’ Led to Her Supporting President Trump and Going into Politics

Refusing to tolerate all the negativity, Nicki Minaj claims that the bullying of President Trump prompted her to support the world leader and enter politics.

While appearing on The Katie Miller Podcast, Minaj spoke about her more vocal support of Trump. “When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” she explained. “I felt that…a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years.”

The rapper also said, “And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

When asked if she has spoken to President Trump personally, Minaj said, “During the last campaign, I spoke to him briefly. I forgot exactly what they said when they called. Oh, gosh, I forgot. But I remember saying I wanted to ask him some questions, and he got on the phone. He was very easy to talk to and polite and all of that.”

Minja also said that she asked him various questions, including if he had any issues with the LGBT and Jewish communities, as well as women’s rights.

“It was very thoughtful questions and just honest,” she continued. “And that’s the thing with him. You know, he just is an authentic human being. It didn’t feel like he was making up an answer or trying to make something that was going to sound good.”

Nicki Minaj Says President Trump Made Up Her Fanbase’s Nickname

Meanwhile, Minaj revealed that Trump invented the “Barbs.” The discussion came up after Miller pointed out that Trump uses nicknames for his critics. She used Trump’s nickname for California governor Gavin Newsom.

“Because a lot of the Barbs thought that I made it up, so I have to make sure this is clear. Barbs, the President made that up,” she said. “I stole that nickname from him because people, my fans, know I’m a nickname person. I give everyone a nickname, especially if I don’t like them. But then, no, actually, the people I love a lot, I do give them nicknames, too.”

Despite her stance on bullying, she said that Trump’s use of nicknames is what makes him so funny. “He reminds me a lot of myself in a lot of ways. So, no, he called him Gavin Newscomb, and I thought it was hilarious, but it was a long time ago when he made that up, and that’s been his thing for a long time.”

“And so when I was about to acknowledge him recently, of course, I was going to call him Newscomb,” she added. “I mean, it was already branded, in my opinion.