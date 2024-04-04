Nickelodeon Host Marc Summers Walked Out of ‘Quiet on Set’ Interview, Claims Doc Makers ‘Lied’ to Him

With the fifth and final episode of ID documentary Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premiering this weekend, former Double Dare host Marc Summers has shared details about his interview experience for the explosive documentary.

While appearing on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show this week, Summers recalled being asked to participate in the documentary, which was about Nickelodeon.

However, Marc Summers stated he didn’t know that the documentary would be centered around toxic behavior that took place on the network’s sets.

“They asked me what I thought of Nick,” Summers recalled. “And the first 10 to 12 seconds, from what I understand, in this documentary is me saying all these wonderful things. But they did a bait and switch on me.”

Summers accused the documentary’s production of ambushing him. “They never told me what this documentary was really about,” he insisted. “And so they showed me a video of something that I couldn’t believe was on Nickelodeon. And I said, ‘Well, let’s stop the tape right here. What are we doing?’”

After he was told that the documentary was detailing Dan Schneider’s abusive behavior and Brian Peck’s sexually assaulted former child star Drake Bell, Summers decided to walk out.

“I left,” Marc Summers explained. “So I got a phone call about six weeks ago saying you’re totally out of the show. And I went, ‘Great.’ Then they called me about four weeks ago and said, ‘Well, you’re in it, but you’re only in the first part of it because you talked about the positive stuff of Nickelodeon.”

However, Summers said the production lied to him again. They included the part where they ambushed him. “And so, now we get into a whole situation about who’s unethical.”

Marc Summers Stated He Never Met Dan Schneider

As he continued to discuss his Quiet on Set interview, Marc Summers said he wasn’t sure why he was asked to participate in the documentary.

Summers had hosted Double Dare from 1986 to 1993. This was before Dan Schneider started creating and producing shows at Nickelodeon.

“Those people came in after and took our studios,” Summers said. “I never met the man, I have no idea about any of those things.”

Marc Summers clarified that he knew Kenan Thompson from Kenan and Kel. He had worked with Thompson on other projects. “But as far as anything that happened on that show with any of those people,” he continued. “I never met any of them. I didn’t know anybody.”

Summers said the documentary creators made it seem like he knew Schneider and his team. When asked if there was anything he could do about the interview, the former game show host added, “Well, there’s a phone call coming today at 3 o’clock.”

The fifth episode of Quiet on Set will premiere this Sunday on ID. It will also appear on the streaming service Max.