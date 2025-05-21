Nickelodeon Legend Dies After Years of Treatment for Longtime Heart Condition: Steve Pepoon Was 68

Steve Pepoon, a TV writer who created The Wild Thornberrys at Nickelodeon, passed away earlier this month. He was 68.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pepoon had been undergoing treatment for a heart condition known as cardiac amyloidosis for two years. He died unexpectedly on May 3 outside of his home in Paola, Kansas. His wife, Mary Stephenson, confirmed the news.

Pepoon’s family wrote in his obituary that his creativity and humor touched the lives of many through his remarkable contributions to the world of television.

“He wrote 35 scripts on speculation in hopes of selling them to various television series,” the family shared. “Though he never had any guarantees that a script would be picked up and produced, Steve never gave up.”

Pepoon is survived by his wife Mary, his brothers Michael and Bill, stepchildren Katie and Nick, his five grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

“Steve’s legacy will continue through the stories he brought to life and the memories he created with his family and friends,” Pepoon’s family added. “He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Steve Pepoon Began Script Writing in the Mid-80s After He Moved to Los Angeles

Born on May 19, 1956, Pepoon moved from Kansas City to Los Angeles in 1985 to sell his first script. It became an episode of Silver Spoons and aired in January 1986.

More than a year later, the writer signed on to NBC hit comedy ALF. He wrote the final three seasons through 1990.

Following his time on ALF, Pepoon wrote the script for The Simpsons episode “Homer vs. Lisa and the 8th Commandment,” which earned him and 15 others an Emmy for outstanding animated program.

He then teamed up with Tom Arnold and Roseanne Barr and became the head writer for ABC’s The Jackie Thomas Show from 1992 to 1993. Pepoon also wrote for ABC’s Roseanne and CBS’ Tom in 1994.

The writer went on to co-create the Nickelodeon series The Wild Thornberrys, which premiered in 1998 and ran until 2004. He wrote The Wild Thornberrys: The Origin of Donnie, which his family states was a nod to his nephew, Donnie.

Peproon was involved in the production and writing of Cleghorne!, Rugrats Go Wild!, You Wish, and Teen Angel. He also worked on Naked Gun: 33 1/3: The Final Insult and made a cameo appearance. He was an audience member wearing a tux in a particular scene.