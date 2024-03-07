Nick Sheridan, Television and Radio Presenter, Dead at 32

Nick Sheridan, a radio and television presenter for BBC Scotland, has reportedly passed away at the age of 32 following a short illness.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), BBC Scotland’s Head of News and Current Affairs, Gary Smith, announced the shocking news. “We’re devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan, has died,” the message reads. “Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter, and author, and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them.”

Smith then described Sheridan as a funny, clever, kind, and lovely man. “Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner, and to all his family and friends.

According to E! News, Nick Sheridan began his reporting career in 2016. He held a position at RTE News before moving to BBC Scotland in 2018. Sheridan started as a researcher at BBC Scotland and then moved to become a presenter. He worked on shows such as Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, The Nine and Seven Days.

Just before his death, Sheridan went to freelance work so he could focus on writing children’s books.

Sky News reports that Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s First Minister, spoke out about Nick Sheridan’s sudden passing by describing him as an “extremely talented journalist and author.”

“He will be greatly missed,” Yousaf said during his weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament Chamber. “Many of us in this chamber have been questioned by Nick – quite robustly no doubt – whether it was on BBC Drivetime or on many of the other programs that he presented.”

Yousaf also said that his thoughts are with Sheridan’s family as well as his many friends and colleagues. “It will undoubtedly be a very sad time for them,” he added.

Nick Sheridan Reportedly Collapsed While Running

Although the cause of his death has not been officially announced, the Daily Mail reported that Nick Sheridan had collapsed while running just before he passed away from a brain aneurysm.

According to the media outlet, Sheridan was out for a jog when he is said to have collapsed. Friends said that he had collapsed one other time weeks prior and told others about the ordeal.

Sources also said that he was surrounded by his family before died on Wednesday, Mar. 6.

BBC Scotland aired a special tribute to Sheridan on Thursday. The tribute consisted of black and white photos of him throughout his life. His last X post reads, “On air from 8 am with your weekend edition of Good Morning Scotland, reflecting on 2 years since Putin’s order for a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”