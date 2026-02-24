nick-reiner-officially-enters-plea-in-the-deaths-of-his-parents-rob-and-michele

Nick Reiner has entered a plea to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his parents, beloved director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, photographer and producer Michele Singer Reiner.

According to the Associated Press, he pleaded not guilty on Monday, denying publicly for the first time that he killed his parents. Reiner’s attorney, Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene, entered the plea on his behalf. Reiner stood behind glass in a packed Los Angeles courtroom.

The 32-year-old has been held without bail since he was arrested on Dec. 14, just hours after his parents were found dead at their home in Los Angeles.

Reiner, who had a shaved head and light facial hair, appeared in court wearing brown jail clothes. He spoke briefly with his lawyer through the glass before the judge started the hearing.

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Feb. 23. (Photo by Chris Torres / AFP via Getty Images)

At one point, a low door in the enclosure opened, allowing them to crouch and speak face-to-face. During the hearing, Reiner only spoke to answer “yes” when the judge asked if he would waive his right to a speedy trial.

Unlike his first court appearance in December, Reiner was not wearing a suicide prevention smock. His plea on Monday had been delayed twice due to issues with the high-profile case, including a change in defense lawyers.

Nick Reiner Returns to Court in April

The judge ordered Reiner to return to court on April 29 for a preliminary hearing. During this hearing, a new judge, Sam Ohta, will determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial.

Outside the courthouse, District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that his office has not yet decided whether to pursue the death penalty for Reiner. Per the AP, Hochman said the decision “goes through a very rigorous process. We will be looking at all aggravating and mitigating circumstances.”

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” according to initial findings from the LA County Medical Examiner. Authorities stated they were killed hours before being discovered. Meanwhile, a court order is preventing the public release of more details.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan, and Jake Reiner at ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’ Los Angeles Premiere in September. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian said the autopsy report is pending. However, all other evidence has been given to the defense.