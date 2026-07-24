Ben and Casey Affleck’s Mother Has Died

Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck are mourning the loss of their mother, Chris Anne Affleck, who has passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer, diagnosed in December.

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According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris passed away on June 2. Her obituary revealed that she had been given just six months to live following her cancer diagnosis.

Chris, born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, graduated from Harvard University. She went on to dedicate 35 years of her life to teaching in public schools before retiring in 2008. Inspired by her stepfather, Sam, she was a lifelong civil rights activist and taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the Freedom Summer campaign in 1964.

She and Timothy Affleck married and had two sons, Ben, 53, and Casey, 50, born in 1972 and 1975. The couple divorced when Ben was around 12 years old.

Ben Affleck and his mother Chris Affleck in 2004. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic)

Between her two sons, Chris had five grandchildren: Indiana, 22, Violet, 20, Atticus, 18, Fin, 17, and Sam, 12. After her diagnosis, her greatest wish was to see Atticus graduate from high school. She was able to fulfill that wish, attending his graduation ceremony on May 31, just two days before she passed away.

“Chris was suitably proud of her descendants’ achievements,” her obituary noted, “But she was delighted when they questioned, defied, or cleverly engaged authority.”

Chris Affleck was 83.