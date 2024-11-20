NHL Referee Stretchered Off Ice After Scary Collision During Game: See Video

An NHL referee was rushed off the ice on a stretcher following a scary collision during the Flyers-Avalanche game on Monday, Nov.19.

Videos by Suggest

The New York Post reports that NHL referee, Mitch Dunning, was taken to a nearby hospital after the collision at the Wells Fargo Center. The incident happened during the first period of the game. Dunning was seen moving backward and focusing on the game in front of him when Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson collided with him.

Dunning was sent flying through the air, landing on his back. The NHL referee then rolled over, facing up, in noticeable pain. He was then seen lying motionless on the ice for a few moments as the Flyers trainer rushed to his side.

The NHL has announced that referee Mitch Dunning is fully communicative and has movement in all extremities after a scary collision in the Flyers-Avalanche game. He is currently in a Philadelphia hospital as a precaution. 🙏pic.twitter.com/QiV2H48Fwx — SleeperNHL (@SleeperNHL) November 19, 2024

The game paused with 13:27 remaining in the period as medical officials tended to Dunning.

A video of Dunning lying on the ice surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). “Referee Mitch Dunning is currently being stretchered off the ice in Philadelphia after this collision with Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson. Hope he is okay,” X user, Nasty Knuckles wrote.

Players from both teams also checked in on the referee as he was removed from the ice.

The NFL reported that the referee was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons. “All neurological signs are normal, he is fully communicative and can move all his extremities,” the league stated.

The game continued, with one referee and two linesmen on hand.

NHL Players and Coaches React to the Referee Collision Accident

Following the game, Flyers coach John Tortorella spoke out about the NHL referee’s collision.

“I didn’t even see it,” Tortorella shared. “But I believe the report I got on my desk after the game, I think all extremities … we were concerned that he was struggling with his arms, he didn’t have any feeling in his arms. That’s what was told to me. But I think he’s OK.”

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar also commented that he hoped Dunning was ok. “I haven’t watched it,” Makar said about the collision. “I just got back ot the bench, and then next thing I looked out and I saw ‘Mans’ was kind of holding his face and then the ref is on the ground.”

Makar assumed a collision. “You never want to see that happen, especially on an accident like that. Very tough. So yeah, hopefully he’s OK.”

Dunning is in his seventh season as an NHL referee. He made his debut on March 28, 2019. He previously played junior hockey in Canada and played two seasons as a defenseman in the Ontario Hockey League, Sarnia (2008-2009) and Windsor (2009-2010).