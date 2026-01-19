NFL Says a Major Rock Band Will Now Play the Super Bowl Opening Ceremony

Grumpy rock music fans have been outspoken online about Bad Bunny playing the Super Bowl halftime show this year. Now, the NFL is throwing them a bone.

Videos by Suggest

The football organization announced that Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Green Day will play the big game’s opening ceremony. The performance will go down at Levi’s Stadium, the Santa Clara, California, venue that is also hosting the game. NBC will air the performance.

(Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

It’s unclear what this Green Day performance will entail, whether it be a full song or a medley of the band’s greatest hits. The punk band is known for its mainstream crossover hits including “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life),” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “American Idiot,” “Basket Case” and “Wake Me Up When September Ends.”

Green Day and the NFL Issues Statements on the Big Game Gig

The Associated Press’ write-up of the announcement includes quotes from the band and an NFL exec releated to the news. Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong cited the band’s origins in California, being as they started their careers in Rodeo, part of the Bay Area.

“We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!” Armstrong said. “We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

The NFL also leaned into Green Day’s local ties in its statement. While the league did not note backlash from recent Super Bowls, it’s well-documented that some football fans think halftime performers should have some sort of tie to the host city. While Green Day won’t be playing halftime, perhaps this will be enough to have those kinds of vocal critics relax.

“Celebrating 60 years of Super Bowl history with Green Day as a hometown band, while honoring the NFL legends who’ve helped define this sport, is an incredibly powerful way to kick off Super Bowl LX,” said NFL exec Tim Tubito. “As we work alongside NBC Sports for this opening ceremony, we look forward to creating a collective celebration for fans in the stadium and around the world.”