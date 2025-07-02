New York Man Disappears While On Vacation In Turks And Caicos

A tourist from New York was on vacation in Turks and Caicos last month when he suddenly disappeared. According to Fox News, 51-year-old Brian Tarrence was last seen leaving his rental home on June 25.

Man Goes Missing During Turks And Caicos Vacation

This was around 3:30 AM at the Paradise Inn in Grace Bay, Providenciales, according to his missing person poster. The family’s private investigator, Carl DeFazio, spoke with the outlet on Tuesday about Tarrence’s last whereabouts.

Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force

“They seemed to be having a normal couple days,” explained DeFazio. “And he ended up walking out of his condo, which is in a very safe place and in the middle of Grace Bay Road. And we have him on camera, and he walks into town, and then he basically disappears, and we haven’t heard from him since.”

The missing man and his wife had arrived in Turks and Caicos on June 22. The couple planned to leave on June 29, so Tarrence had gone missing just three days after he arrived. He had also left with his phone and wallet on him.

Tarrence and his wife had gone on a boat trip the day before he went missing. When the wife woke up the following morning, she noticed Tarrence was gone. DeFazio called Grace Bay Road a “very safe” area, making this disappearance even more puzzling.

The private investigator confirmed that the Turks and Caicos police were using as many resources as they could. They tried using drones and CCTV footage to find Tarrence, but with no luck.

“So far, we haven’t been successful in anything, but we’re not giving up hope,” DeFazio admitted. “What I tell the family … in cases like this: Stay positive until you have a reason not to be.”

DeFazio, formerly an NYPD officer and Marine, described Tarrence as “a smart guy” who should be able to fend for himself. “We don’t know what’s in his mind or if he did this on his own or if somebody took him in,” he added.

The authorities currently don’t believe Tarrence is involved in anything criminal. Still, anything could change as new information comes to light.