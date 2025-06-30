Broome County, New York Man Sentenced For Using Crossbow To Kill Newborn Daughter And Injure Wife

A 28-year-old New York father, Patrick Proefriedt, was sentenced for the 2023 killing of his newborn daughter and the injuring of his wife. Reportedly, Proefriedt used a crossbow to carry out his violent acts and later escaped into the woods like a “scared rat.”

According to a release issued by the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Proefriedt was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison on June 27. Back in February, the man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

“Today’s sentence reflects the gravity of Patrick Proefriedt’s heinous actions,” District Attorney F. Paul Battisti said in the release. “The court’s decision ensures he will never again pose a threat to another innocent life.”

“While no sentence can undo the devastating harm caused, this outcome affirms our commitment to pursuing justice and standing firmly with victims and their families in the face of unthinkable violence.”

‘A Scared Rat’

On June 26, 2023, Broome County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at a Route 41 residence in Colesville. They had responded to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders found that Patrick Proefriedt had shot his 17-day-old daughter, Eleanor Carey, and injured his wife, Megan Carey. He had used a crossbow to carry out his violent attack. As per WBNG, the couple got into an argument over Eleanor crying, which led to the shooting.

The newborn child succumbed to her injuries, and Megan sustained non-life-threatening injuries. She was released from a local hospital later that day.

Meanwhile, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Proefriedt fled the scene and hid in the woods. Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar called the murderer a “scared rat.”

“After the defendant in this case took the life of his own child. He ran into the woods and hid like a scared rat. A scared rat,” Akshar said, as per WBNG.

After being tracked down and arrested, Patrick Proefriedt reportedly showed no remorse during interrogation.

“At no point in time did he ever ask how’s my wife? How’s my three-week-old child? He never showed any remorse,” DA Battisti told the outlet. “He talked about how it wasn’t that big of a deal, and I’ll be out of here as soon as possible.”