New York Fire Chief Caught Yelling At 10-Year-Old As She Is Placed In Ambulance

A disturbing video went viral showing a fire chief from Long Island, New York, angrily yelling at a 10-year-old girl. As he placed the girl strapped to a stretcher inside an ambulance, he shouted at her and said, “Shut the f**k up.”

Fire Chief Relieved Of Duties After Telling 10-Year-Old To “Shut The F**k Up”

According to a statement from the North Babylon Volunteer Fire Company, the incident on August 4 led them to relieve the fire chief of his duties. It detailed the moment between the first responder and “a minor during an aided call wherein the member is alleged to have used inappropriate language toward the minor.”

You can hear the fire chief, identified as Peter Alt via NBC New York, shout even more aggressively at the young girl. He said something along the lines of, “I deal with you every f***ing day.”

@chanzillaaa This is how North Babylon Fire Department talks to a 10-year-old little girl in crisis. She was scared, having a mental health emergency—and instead of compassion, she was berated, told shut the f*ck up you little b*tch by a grown man in uniform. Suffolk County Police stood by and did nothing. What you don’t see on video was even worse. The verbal abuse went on and on. This child was treated like she didn’t matter. This is beyond unacceptable. This is trauma. Children in crisis need care, not cruelty. We will not be silent. This cannot keep happening. #NorthBabylonFD #justice #MentalHealthMatters #ProtectChildren #TraumaIsReal ♬ original sound – Chanzillaaa

“I don’t want to go!” the girl cried out. “I want to go home!”

Alt shouted back, “Shut your mouth!” He blurted out another expletive near the end, but it was too difficult to hear the entire sentence. This was said as he shut the ambulance doors with the little girl inside.

“The Fire Company is presently reviewing all of its training, policies and procedures and will determine if further training with respect to repsonding to emergency calls is required,” the press release continued. “The Fire Company does not condone this behavior and deems it unacceptable.”

Grandmother Outraged Over Fire Chief’s Behavior

NBC managed to speak with the child’s grandmother after the viral incident. She was quite upset at how the incident occurred after watching the video.

“Maybe it was a blessing I wasn’t there,” she said. “Because I would have jumped all over this guy.”

Her grandmother explained how her granddaughter was “emotionally overwhelmed” when this happened. They had taken her phone away, and she was unable to call her family for help.

“She needed my help and needed my protection, but I wasn’t there,” said the grandmother. “When you call for help — the police, the fire department — they’re supposed to help you. Not treat you like garbage. And curse at a child at that.”

Neighbors of the family were also uncomfortable with how the fire chief acted. “That’s not a professional way to deal with people,” said neighbor Mark Simms. “I wouldn’t want him to speak to my children like that or anyone in my family. I’d be outraged myself.”