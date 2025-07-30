Wisconsin Man Sentenced For Killing Grandmother Who Found Out He Had A Hidden Gun

A Wisconsin man, 25-year-old Sean Couture, was sentenced for fatally shooting his 74-year-old grandmother, who had found that he had a hidden gun.

Videos by Suggest

As reported by Law & Crime, Sean Couture was sentenced to 26 years to life in a state correctional facility for the murder of Nancy Lovejoy, his grandmother, on Tuesday, July 29.

He agreed to plead guilty to first-degree intentional homicide with a domestic abuse modifier. Prosecution dropped charges of failing to comply with an officer and operating a firearm while intoxicated.

Fatal Shooting

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the outlet detailed that the incident occurred on August 25, 2024. Coutoure’s parents called 911 at around 8:30 p.m., after receiving a troubling call from their son. They stated at the time that Couture had said, “It’s over, it’s over,” adding that he had killed Lovejoy and planned to take his own life.

Waukesha Police Department officers arrived at the Douglas Avenue home and found that Coutorue had locked himself inside. A drone used by police showed Lovejoy’s body lying on the home’s staircase.

After Coutore entered a bedroom, a rescue team entered the house and removed Lovejoy. She had suffered several gunshot wounds and, after being transported to a local hospital, succumbed to her injuries.

Police eventually were able to detain Sean Couture by using a K-9 unit. His blood was drawn, which revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.45. A handgun was found inside the home with multiple magazines. Furthermore, a receipt found in the house showed that Couture had recently purchased the firearm on June 4, 2024.

Eventually, Couture admitted to the crime, saying that Lovejoy had discovered the gun in his room. Believing his grandmother was going to call the police, Couture decided to shoot her outside the house. He then dragged her body to the staircase, where she was found motionless.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.