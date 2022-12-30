Staying Home On New Year’s Eve? Here Are Some Movies To Watch

New Year’s Eve is Christmas Eve’s delightful little brother. While the Douglas firs are starting to wilt, the eggnog has gone bad, and your bank account is just a shadow of what it once was, the year gives everyone one last holiday.

However, you don’t have to hit the town to welcome 2023 properly. Sometimes, a good movie sparks that dazzling, hopeful feeling better than any glass of champagne.

‘200 Cigarettes’

In 1999, Risa Bramon and Shana Larsen set out to make the ultimate New Year’s Eve movie with 200 Cigarettes. The film follows several characters at a New Year’s Eve party in 1981. So, if you don’t feel like braving the party scene this New Year’s, 200 Cigarettes brings the party straight to you.

The film stars Casey Affleck, Ben Affleck, Dave Chappelle, Kate Hudson, Courtney Love, Christina Ricci, and Paul Rudd. However, you might want to go ahead and hunt down a DVD copy. This cult classic is nearly impossible to find and isn’t available on any streaming service.

‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’

Like you needed an excuse to re-watch this guilty pleasure movie. Bridget Jones’s Diary is a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.

In the film, Bridget Jones chronicles her journey to better herself and find love but unexpectedly gets wrapped up in a love triangle. The romantic comedy fittingly kicks off at a family New Year’s Eve party—the catalyst for Jones making some serious resolutions.

If you’re dreaming of finding your own love in 2023 or just in need of a heartwarming and hopeful tale this New Year’s, Bridget Jones’s Diary is the way to go.

‘About Time’

About Time was released in 2013; however, it’s flown under the radar in subsequent years. The plot follows a man who finds out that the men in his family possess the ability to time travel. He then sets out to begin his own life, although he possesses this remarkable ability.

The movie is sure to make you laugh, cry, and call your family. However, it’s only more relevant for New Year’s since the film begins at a New Year’s Eve party. Although, don’t complain if the film has you singing “Mr. Brightside” for a week after.

‘Four Rooms’

It only makes sense that New Year’s Eve serves as an extremely effective backdrop for meaningful stories. Four Rooms also takes advantage of the holiday to tell the stories of different hotel guests on the cusp of a new year.

The stories are told in an anthology format with each piece being directed by someone else. The movie stars Tim Roth, Antonio Banderas, Marisa Tomei, and Quentin Tarantino (who also co-directs). While this 1995 film might not be in your usual rotation, it’s certainly worth a re-watch this New Year’s.

‘When Harry Met Sally’

While we have talked about how When Harry Met Sally is a great re-watch in the fall, you haven’t missed your seasonal window just yet. The romantic comedy spans 12 years and includes two amazing New Year’s sequences.

You truly can’t see this movie too many times—Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal give timeless performances that just don’t get old. If you haven’t already watched it this year, New Year’s Eve is a great occasion to revisit this timeless classic.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’

We don’t blame you have only seen the 2001 version of Ocean’s Eleven however, did you know that the original 1960 version is a New Year’s Eve movie? It’s true.

While George Clooney’s Danny Ocean put together a team of professionals to rob a casino on the night of a boxing match, Frank Sinatra’s Ocean struck five casinos on New Year’s Eve night. There’s a reason the legacy of this classic lives on today. If you’ve yet to watch this quintessential heist film, there’s no night like New Year’s Eve.

‘Money Train’

If you watched Ocean’s Eleven and just haven’t had enough New Year’s Eve-themed heists, then you might want to add Money Train to the mix and make it a marathon!

This 1995 action comedy starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes, and Jennifer Lopez is sure to have your heart pounding and your belly hurting from laughter. Not to mention, the majority of it takes place on New Year’s Eve night.