New Year’s Eve 2024: How to Watch All the TV Specials

The holidays are rapidly coming to an end, but there’s still one celebration left: ringing in the New Year! There will be countless parties in countless venues all around the world on December 31, and for those of us who prefer to celebrate from home, there are broadcasts of all the major New Year’s Eve 2024 events.

Now, this year’s festivities will not include Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. That said, there’s still plenty of fun to be had with Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and New Year’s Eve Live, which air on ABC and CNN, respectively. In addition, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash returns to CBS.

Read on to learn all you need to know to catch all the New Year’s Eve 2024 specials.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024

Everyone’s favorite New Year’s celebration, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest this year.

The media personality will be emceeing from New York City as the iconic TV special celebrates the occasion with over 5 hours of music performances and guests. And in keeping with tradition, the program will offer viewers a look at New Year’s Eve celebrations around the globe.

This year marks the 52nd edition of the special, as well as Ryan Seacrest’s 19th year as host. Seacrest is far from the only celebrity on the guest list, though. He will be joined by both new and nostalgic music acts, including Aqua, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, and Ludacris.

How to Watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve kicks off on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The special airs on ABC.

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

Though certainly not as long-running as Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Nashville’s Big Bash will enjoy its third consecutive year on December 31 since first airing in 2021. For those looking for a more countrified celebration, Music City’s festivities can’t be beat.

Like the NYC party, Nashville’s event will stretch 5 hours on New Year’s Eve. Rather than pop sensations, however, the Tennessee town will celebrate with country artists. Hosted by Elle King, the night’s entertainment includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, Trace Adkins, HARDY, and much, much more.

How to Watch New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs on Sunday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can catch downtown Nashville’s bash live on CBS or stream it on Paramount+.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

Co-hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, New Year’s Eve Live will usher in the New Year from NYC’s Times Square. Ahead of the big night, both Cooper and Cohen released statements expressing their excitement for the event.

“There’s no one I’d rather spend New Year’s Eve with and nowhere I’d rather be at midnight than New York’s Times Square!” Cooper said. “Spending new years with my dear friend Anderson is my idea of a great time, and a happy tradition that I look forward to all year long.” agreed Cohen.

Rather than worldwide celebrations, New Year’s Eve Live will focus on more local events. Cohen and Cooper will give viewers a glimpse at countdown parties all across North America.

Of course, no NYE event is complete without a little music. Cooper and Cohen will be joined by performers including Darius Rucker, Jonas Brothers, and Maroon 5. Several other stars will also make appearances, such as Jeremy Renner and magician David Blaine.

How to Watch New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen airs on Sunday, December 31 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Viewers can catch Cooper and Cohen on CNN, or stream it live on Max or CNN.com.