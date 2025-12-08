New Theme Park in the Works, and a Major Comedian Is Backing It

A comedian is bringing more than laughs to his home state of Tennessee, helping bring a theme park to Nashville.

Nate Bargatze recently announced that his company, Nateland, is partnering with Storyland Studios to bring a family-friendly theme park to Music City. Nateland’s Experience division and Storyland’s design team are reportedly working with state and local officials to review potential sites for the 100+ acre park in the greater Nashville area.

“Nate and Nateland are committed to good, clean, family-friendly entertainment. We live in middle Tennessee. [We] recognize the need for a major attraction for people of all ages in the Nashville area. We’re excited to see what our partnership with Storyland Studios will bring,” CEO of Nateland Entertainment Felix Verdigets explained in a press release.

“This project has been a long time coming. We’re thrilled to officially announce that we have embarked on this journey with Nate, Felix, and the entire Nateland team,” founder of Storyland Studios, Mel McGowan, added. “Our goal is to create a truly premium themed entertainment experience right in Music City. [One] that reflects the unique humor and heart of Nateland, while also delivering a world-class destination for families.”

Other amenities, including retail, dining, and a hotel, are also being considered for the site.

The Timeline of Nate Bargatze’s Nashville Theme Park

Storyland Studios announced that a feasibility study for the project is expected to be completed by early 2026. Once the study and concept are finalized, the Nateland Experiences team will shift its focus to securing investors to move the development forward.

Comedian and TV host Nate Bargatze is helping bring a new theme park to Nashville. (Photo by: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the comedian has more on the horizon than cramming a theme park into an already beleaguered, quickly changing, and overstuffed Nashville.

Up next, Bargatze brings fans The Greatest Average American, a comedy game show premiering February 25th on ABC and Hulu. Co-created with John Quinn (Price is Right), the show celebrates the art of being perfectly average. Contestants tackle trivia and challenges to guess how everyday Americans think. Of course, the winner takes home an above-average prize: $67,920 (plus tax coverage).

Bargatze will also soon star in The Breadwinner, a family-friendly comedy for TriStar Pictures. He co-wrote the film with Dan Lagana and will serve as an executive producer. The cast includes Mandy Moore, Colin Jost, Will Forte, and Kumail Nanjiani.