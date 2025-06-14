Mother Charged With Murder After Reporting Her Daughter Kidnapped In Newark, Delaware

A 31-year-old Delaware mother, Darrian Randle, has been charged with murder after allegedly killing her three-year-old daughter, Nola Dinkins. Randle allegedly reported that her daughter was kidnapped by a man, but the report was determined to be false after human remains, believed to be Nola’s, were found in Maryland.

Videos by Suggest

According to a Maryland State Police news release, an AMBER Alert for Nola was issued on Tuesday, May 10. Randle had reported her kidnapped in Newark, Delaware.

As per the New Castle County Police, Randle was calming her upset daughter on Gender Road after pulling over when an armed “unknown whit male” approached their vehicle and took Nola.

An investigation followed, carried out by the New Castle County Division of Police Criminal Investigations Unit and the FBI. Maryland State Police also assisted in the investigation. However, the investigation determined that the kidnapping never took place, and the AMBER alert was canceled.

Couple Arrested

As a result, Maryland State Police arrived at Randle’s last known address. There, they made contact with 44-year-old Cedrick Antoine Britten, Randle’s boyfriend, as per WPVI. Then, authorities would recover human remains at a vacant lot in North East, Maryland. Investigators determined that the remains were “consistent with that of a young child.”

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore will carry out an autopsy, which will lead to the identification of the human remains, believed to be Nola’s.

On June 11, 2025, the Maryland State Police arrested both Randle and Britten.

According to WPVI, citing charging documents, Randle allegedly struck Nola 15 to 20 times with a belt. Nola fell to the ground and stopped moving, and wasn’t breathing. Britten was called, and he attempted CPR, to no avail. Eventually, Nola was allegedly stuffed in a suitcase by her mother and left at a vacant Cecil County lot.

Darrian Randle was charged with first and second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse resulting in the death of a minor under thirteen, and other related charges. Britten, on the other hand, was charged with accessory to first and second-degree murder after the fact, failure to report a child death, and other related charges.

Randle remains in the New Castle County Division of Police’s custody, awaiting extradition. Britten is in custody in Maryland and will be transferred to the Cecil County District Court for his initial appearance.