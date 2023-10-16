New Couple Alert? Pete Davidson And Madelyn Cline Were Seen Together At ’SNL’ After Party

Pete Davidson, the Saturday Night Live alum known for his humor, and Madelyn Cline, the Outer Banks star, are making their blossoming relationship more public. The couple was spotted together at the official afterparty following Davidson’s hosting of the season 49 premiere of SNL on Saturday night.

An exclusive source informed PEOPLE that during their appearance at the afterparty held at Catch Steak, the couple seemed very affectionate, albeit maintaining a relatively low profile. The source noted that they “seemed very lovey, very cute, but they kept to themselves.”

While Davidson and Cline may not be known for being particularly social, they extended their stay at the party. The source revealed that Davidson was present until well after 4 a.m., indicating an enjoyable and memorable evening for the couple.

The pair’s desire for discretion was also apparent when they entered the event alongside Cline’s friend, Sofia Hublitz, best known for her role in Ozark. As they entered the party, Davidson and Cline kept their heads down, perhaps in an effort to maintain their privacy.

For the event, Davidson chose to wear the same sweatsuit he had donned to close the SNL episode. Meanwhile, the ladies in the group were dressed in stylish all-black ensembles, exuding an aura of casual elegance.

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline were not the only notable guests at the SNL afterparty. They were joined by the popular musician Taylor Swift, along with NFL star Travis Kelce. Kelce made an appearance in an SNL sketch that humorously addressed the attention surrounding his rumored romance with Taylor Swift. The singer herself introduced the second performance of the show’s musical guest, rapper Ice Spice.

madelyn cline & pete davidson holding hands at the SNL afterparty pic.twitter.com/q7GIvf782j — mads (@madelynflorals) October 15, 2023

Cline’s presence at the afterparty marked another public appearance with Davidson. Just a few weeks prior, the couple was spotted together in Las Vegas, where Davidson performed during his stand-up gig. Multiple sources have confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple began dating in late September.

Davidson recently got candid about investing in sealed VHS tapes on The Tonight Show.

The relationship between the SNL alum and the Outer Banks star appears to be going strong, and their occasional public appearances hint at their growing affection for one another.