‘Never Have I Ever’ Actress Announces Pregnancy

A Never Have I Ever actress has announced that she’s trading on-screen teenage drama for the real-life role of “mom.”

Richa Moorjani recently announced on Instagram that she and her husband, Bharat Rishi Moorjani, are expecting their first child.

“It’s been quite the journey, but this Diwali feeling extra grateful for this light that is about to enter our lives,” the 36-year-old wrote in an October 20 post. The photos show her and Bharat holding her belly and a candle, along with solo shots of Moorjani proudly displaying her baby bump.

Of course, Moorjani’s famous friends flooded the comments with well-wishes, including her on-screen sister from Never Have I Ever, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS!!!” with three red heart emojis and two raising hands emojis.

NIHIE creator and The Office actress Mindy Kaling chimed in with, “I can’t wait to meet this kid!! You are even more beautiful pregnant! Blessings and love,” adding three red heart emojis.

Poorna Jagannathan, who plays her mom in the Netflix show, also shared the love, commenting, “We’re having a babyyyyyyy” with five red hearts. “I can’t wait to.”

The ‘Never Have I Ever’ Actress Met Her Husband on a Dating App

According to Bollywood Shaadis, the Never Have I Ever actress met her husband on a dating app and got engaged a year and a half later. The couple married in a three-day destination wedding in 2019, celebrating with 130 friends and family members.

Outside of Netflix’s Never Have I Ever, Richa Moorjani is best known for her role as Indira Olmstead in the fifth season of the crime drama Fargo. She has also appeared in Home Economics, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, and The Mindy Project, with a recent two-episode role in Alien: Earth.

Meanwhile, Moorjani is set to appear in the second season of the Kate Hudson-led comedy Running Point.