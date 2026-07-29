‘Never Been My Dream’: Country Star Explains Why She Doesn’t Want to Have Kids

While many women dream of motherhood, just as many don’t.

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Country musician Carly Pearce recently shared that motherhood isn’t something she wants in her life.

The conversation came after a fan asked about her future family plans on TikTok.

“I don’t want children. I’m totally okay with that,” Pearce said. And it’s not that she doesn’t like kids either.

“I love children. I love my friends’ children. I’m a great aunt. But it was never my dream.”

Her dream, she said, is exactly what she’s doing right now. Being a musician.

“My dream was to pursue country music and live on the road,” she explained. “And I know that some people do that and they’re great at it, but it’s never been my dream.”

Pearce went on to add that the decision to have children is something that is deeply personal to everyone, and expressed frustration that society still fails to acknowledge that.

“I think we should normalize people that truly know they don’t wanna have kids. I don’t think it should be for everyone just because society tells us to,” she said.

Her comment section was full of support.

“I have designated myself the fun aunt for the rest of forever,” one person wrote, to which Pearce replied, “Same!!!”

“Amen sis! I was once told I was selfish for not having kids bc I’m an only child and I wouldn’t give my parents grandbabies! I think I’d be more selfish by having kids that I really don’t want!” another commenter wrote.

One commenter wondered why the question was even asked.

“I don’t know why people feel it’s ok to even ask this question. Some people have a hard time conceiving and some people just choose to not want children. And that’s ok —- so stop asking people this,” they wrote.