Actor Who Appeared in Acclaimed 2025 Movie Dies at Age 59: RIP to Johannes Krisch

Johannes Krisch, an Austrian character actor who appeared in Wes Anderson’s 2025 film The Phoenician Scheme, has died.

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Krisch passed away in the early hours of July 27 at a Vienna hospital following a battle with an unspecified cancer, according to Austrian outlet Krone.

Born on December 8, 1966, in Vienna, Krisch initially trained as a carpenter before finding his calling on the stage. He made his mark at the Ensembletheater at Wiener Petersplatz, which caught the attention of director Claus Peymann, who brought him to the Burgtheater in 1989. From there, Krisch went on to enjoy a long and celebrated career as an ensemble member at both the Burgtheater and the Theater in der Josefstadt, while also building a notable presence in film and television.

Among his best-known film roles was his performance in Götz Spielmann’s Oscar-nominated Revanche. He also appeared in Adrian Goiginger’s epic Märzengrund and Elisabeth Scharang’s literary adaptation Wald. On television, he gained wide recognition through David Schalko’s hit series Braunschlag and the long-running crime drama Tatort.

Most recently, he appeared in Wes Anderson’s 2025 film The Phoenician Scheme, sharing the screen with Hollywood stars Benicio Del Toro and Willem Dafoe.

Tributes Pour in for Johannes Krisch

Herbert Föttinger, the long-time director of the Theater in der Josefstadt, remembered Krisch as “one of the most important actors of his generation” in Austria. He spoke warmly of Krisch’s rare ability to fully inhabit his characters rather than simply portray them. “Johannes Krisch had the rare gift of not playing figures, but experiencing them in the moment — and letting the audience participate in it,” Föttinger said, adding that his roles were “never mere representation, but lived life.”

Johannes Krisch in 2022. (Photo by Manfred Schmid/Getty Images)

Vice Chancellor and Culture Minister Andreas Babler also paid tribute to Johannes Krisch, calling him “a special actor” who shaped Austrian theater and film over decades. “He convinced, captivated, and sometimes disturbed, with an uncompromising intensity, an extraordinary physical presence, and a great ability to transform,” Babler said. Recognized with the honorary title of Kammerschauspieler in 2017, Krisch portrayed every character “with full force and truthfulness.” Babler concluded with heartfelt condolences: “He has left us far too soon.”

Johannes Krisch was 59.