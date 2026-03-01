Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox’s ‘Scream 7’ Salaries Revealed

Scream 7 is currently making a killing at the box office, and now we know just how much it cost to get OG stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox to face Ghostface one more time.

According to a recent report by Variety, Paramount and Spyglass had to dig deep into their wallets to bring Neve Campbell back to the Scream franchise. After skipping part six over a pay dispute, it seems Campbell’s return was the price tag they couldn’t afford to ignore.

The report says Campbell is set to bank a killer $7 million to return as Sidney Prescott, while longtime co-star Cox is reportedly earning around $2 million to once again play Gale Weathers.

The pay gap between the two “legacy” leads is a real scream. Sure, $2 million is nothing to slash at, but the $5 million gap shows Campbell’s negotiating skills were killer.

Meanwhile, red-hot stars of the recent sequels Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera won’t be making a return. They ghosted this one after some political controversy.

Shawn Robbins, director of movie analytics at Fandango and founder of Box Office Theory, suggests that Campbell’s return could revive the franchise, reassuring fans that it remains connected to its roots.

“Neve Campbell is to ‘Scream’ what Jamie Lee Curtis is to the ‘Halloween’ franchise. She’s a big draw, especially for older generations who grew up with the original films,” Robbins told Variety.

Why Shelling Out Big Bucks For Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox was a Good Move for ‘Scream 7’

Bringing Campbell back appears to have been a smart decision. According to Deadline, the film is on track for a $60 million opening weekend in North America. This marks the best debut in the 30-year history of the franchise.

Courtney Cox, Skeet Ulrich, Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Matthew Lillard attend the “Scream 7” Global Premiere at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 25, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

The movie is a certified hit with audiences, even if critics are screaming bloody murder. The film currently holds a series-worst 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, proving once again that some franchises are just critic-proof.

Kevin Williamson, writer of the original Scream as well as Scream 2 and Scream 4, returns to direct the seventh installment. The story follows Sidney (Campbell) as she moves back to a small town with her daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Soon after, they encounter a new Ghostface killer.