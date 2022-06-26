From Pain Relief To Keeping Blood Pressure In Check, You’ve Probably Never Heard Of This Anti-Inflammatory Tea

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

In my experience, food and beverages that taste the best are the least-healthy options on the menu. But, tea is an exception to that rule. Tea is one of those beverages with that rare combination of amazing flavor plus numerous health benefits. And that’s especially the case with nettle tea.

The Many Health Benefits Of Nettle Tea

Nettle is an herb that’s earned a fantastic reputation in the health and wellness community because of its numerous medicinal properties. Studies have shown that stinging nettle is a powerful blood purifier that drives out toxins from the body while improving several aspects of our health.

There’s evidence that nettle may improve heart issues, gut health, immunity development, arthritis pain, allergy reduction, UTI treatment, and kidney function enhancement. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Nettle is rich in vitamins A, B, C, and K. It contains carotene and iron. And, it has antibacterial, antifungal, astringent, and anti-inflammation properties. Basically, it’s the superhero of herbal teas.

The health benefits of adding nettle tea to your daily diet are truly astonishing. A 2013 study found that nettle leaf extract is effective at lowering blood pressure and blood sugar levels. What’s more, it can lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases like stroke and heart attack. And it can actually lower the blood glucose level in people with type-2 diabetes.

A 2018 study published in the journal Molecules found that nettle can help reduce and alleviate pain symptoms because of its anti-inflammatory properties. We’re talking joint pain that’s usually found in the hands, knees, hips, and spine, as well as muscle pains and headaches.

There was also a study published in the Scientific World Journal that found nettle tea can help prevent and manage chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. And those anti-inflammatory properties I mentioned earlier can also reduce instances of constipation and diarrhea.

Because it’s loaded with vitamins A and C plus antioxidants, there is research to suggest that nettle tea can boost the immune system. And as a diuretic, nettle tea can treat urinary tract infections and prostate issues while inhibiting the growth of pathogens that cause UTI and kidney stones.

Shop Nettle Tea With These Quality Picks

Now that I’ve dropped some serious nettle tea knowledge on you, the next thing you are probably asking is—where can I get some nettle tea? We’ve found three good options on Amazon that can cover most tea needs, and they are all extremely budget friendly.

Good Nature Organic Nettle Tea comes in the form of tea bags and contains no sugar, artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Made from stinging nettles sourced in Macedonia, this tea is the perfect afternoon pick-me-up. It will leave you feeling hydrated and energized despite being caffeine-free and containing zero calories.

MagJo Naturals Nettle Leaf Tea comes in the loose-leaf form that’s packaged in a high-quality, resealable foil pouch. Wild-harvested from the foothills of the Dinaric Alps in Eastern Europe, this nettle tea is all natural with an earthy, flowery flavor.

The dried leaves have a good texture that’s not too fine, so they won’t go through your tea ball. And, you get a lot of bang for your buck with this brand.

Organic Nettle Leaf Tea Bag Discs from the FGO Store are another great option because of both the tea leaves and the tea bag discs.

The tea bags are actually premium, eco-conscious discs made from Abacá Hemp Fiber Paper that are free of dyes, adhesive, glue, and chlorine bleach. There are no staples, strings, wrappers, or extra waste—just delicious tea!

The discs are packed in a resealable natural kraft bag that features a five-layer structure with foil lining, rounded corners, and a tear notch for easy opening.

Organic nettle leaf tea has a strong, fresh, familiar flavor, reminiscent of green teas. And you’ll start feeling the benefits right away. You can also use the tea leaves for cooking, making it even easier to add nettle to your daily diet.

