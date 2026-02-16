Netflix’s Top 5 Movies on President’s Day Revealed

It’s President’s Day in the U.S., with many people luckily given a chance for a day off after a bustling January and early February. Many those kicking back today are taking in a movie on Netflix, and we compiled the current top 5 titles on the service.

Videos by Suggest

Among the trending titles right now are a Jason Statham action movie, a new Tyler Perry comedy and a major horror hit from 2022.

Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Monday (Feb. 16, 2026). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Homefront

Official Synopsis: “Widowed ex-DEA agent Phil Broker (Jason Statham) retires to a quiet Southern town with his 10-year-old daughter and discovers that the idyllic setting is riddled with drugs and violence. When a riveting chain of events forces him to face off with psychotic local drug lord Gator Bodine (James Franco), Broker must retaliate using the fearsome skills he hoped to keep in his past.”

4. The Black Phone

Official Synopsis: “Finney, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”

3. A Father’s Miracle

Official Synopsis: “A devoted father is wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit, leaving his daughter to fend for herself as he fights to prove his innocence before he’s sentenced to death?”

2. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

Official Synopsis: “On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup (Mason Thames) stands apart. The inventive yet overlooked son of Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), Hiccup defies centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.”

1. Joe’s College Road Trip

Official Synopsis: “In an effort to teach him about the real world, Joe takes B.J. on a cross-country college road trip where tensions get high but life-changing lessons are learned.”