Netflix’s Release of New ‘Frankenstein’ Movie Is Frustrating Film Fans

Guillermo del Toro’s new horror film, Frankenstein, has excited many fans of the writer and horror. But Netflix isn’t giving it the theatrical release it deserves, leaving many frustrated.

Fans have been left feeling frustrated with Netflix after denying Frankenstein the time of day for a proper theatrical release. The film, set to release on the streaming service on November 7, was released in cinemas earlier this month. But it was incredibly limited.

The highly-anticipated horror film was released in cinemas on October 17. Leading up to the release, there was a lot of ambiguity around the number of screenings the film would receive. And as it turned out, it wasn’t enough for the demand.

Showings took place in major cities, such as New York, Los Angeles, and London (for the BMI Film Festival). But only a few screenings took place.

Hopeful fans took their frustrations out online about not being able to see the movie.

Fans Up In Arms Over Limited Screenings

MovieWeb made a post reporting on Netflix’s “fumble,” and disgruntled fans vented their upset.

“Yeah god forbid you put a Frankenstein movie in theaters in October,” sarcastically quipped one.

“If there was one movie I wanted to see on the theater this year, it was this one. Thanks Netflix,” wrote another.

“It’s intentional sabotage of the theatrical experience to keep people at home clicking on endless bloated Netflix true crime documentaries,” speculated a third.

“Yes! I am very frustrated. I wanted to see this in theaters so bad! Stop putting films only on Netflix! Let’s go back to the theaters!” exclaimed one more.

Naturally, Netflix is inclined to encourage streaming, but they’re missing out on the cinephiles who enjoy the experience and simply upsetting everyone else.

All is not lost, however.

The writer and director, Guillermo del Toro, announced on October 17 that they are going to “expand across [the] USA.”

Although screenings are still rather limited, this has allowed more people to watch the film. Let’s hope that Netflix will further consider the benefit to proper theatrical releases in the future.