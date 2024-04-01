Netflix Star Joey King Opens Up About Working With Taylor Swift as a Child

Nearly 14 years after the release of Taylor Swift’s hit track Mean, Joey King opens up about working with the pop icon for the single’s music video.

The Kissing Booth star couldn’t help but gush about working with Swift when she was just 10 years old.

“How amazing is that?” Joey King asked IndieWire. “What 10-year-old girl… Taylor is not their hero?! Having that time capsule is so beautiful.”

Joey King also felt honored that Taylor Swift asked her to return for the I Can See You music video. Swift had re-recorded her Speak Now album that featured the track.

“I’m so grateful that that video exists now,” King continued. “And that I have that marker of time. And Taylor continues to be an inspiration to me, and so many women, and I’m just so, so lucky to be part [of it].”

Joey King previously spoke to PEOPLE about returning to Taylor Swift’s world for the I Can See You music video. She starred alongside Taylor Lautner in the video.

“I was so honored that she wanted to have me back for the Speak Now (Taylor Swift era,” King said. “Because all those years ago, being part of the Mean music video was so special and so formative for me.”

“And now coming back for this, and the video meaning of us breaking the Speak Now Taylor out of the vault, it’s so special.”

King went on to add that it’s hard to imagine something greater than being part of both Swift’s Speak Now eras. “It’s like a beautiful bookend… It’s hard to dream up a better, more exciting scenario.”

Joey King Spoke About Recreating Childhood Photos on the Set of Taylor Swift’s ‘I Can See You’ Music Video

Meanwhile, Joey King spoke about teaming up with Lautner to recreate childhood photos on the set of Swift’s I Can See You music video. She posted the new and throwback photos on Instagram.

“Being able to recreate the photos from when I was 9 years old was hilarious,” King declared. “And just such a wild perspective shift. Like ‘Whoa. Look how much life has changed.’ It’s so crazy.”

In regards to joining Swift on the stage of her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City, Joey King said it was a “niche” experience.

“It was so wild,” she added. “Just mind-blowing to be on a stage with that many people looking at you. It literally takes your breath away.”